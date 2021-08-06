A dating show called ‘FBoy Island’ – which indicates exactly what you think it does – somehow came into existence on HBO Max recently, and it is truly one of the most compelling reality production on the streaming service as of yet. Much like ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ the notion here is for a bunch of uber-attractive individuals to meet and mingle in the hopes of finding love and possibly win the $100,000 grand prize.

However, while there are 24 males, half of whom are self-proclaimed nice guys and the other half f-boys, there are only three women. It is up to the latter to determine which category each male belongs to by embarking on solo dates and then booting off those they deem unfit. Of course, helping them through the entire process is host Nikki Glaser. And now, if you want to know about the nudity in this show, we’ve got you covered.

Is There Nudity on FBoy Island?

Well, the answer to whether there is nudity on ‘Fboy Island’ is yes and no. Considering how it is filmed in Grand Cayman within the Cayman Islands, the contestants are mostly half-naked, wearing nothing more than clothes like bathing suits. Thus, while the three women get to keep their curvy figures and toned legs on display, the men take the opportunity to show off their chiseled abs (which all of them have). There’s no intentional full nudity, but as we know, things can get a little wild in reality television.

Moreover, we can’t dismiss the thought of nudity entirely since this social experiment aims to reflect the realities of the contemporary dating world, which, more often than not, gives physical chemistry a lot of importance. Series creator Elan Gale told Salon, “One thing I kept noticing in my day-to-day life…is people kept referring to people they went on dates with as f**kboys. It’s been a thing where you hear it, and you wonder if there’s a dating show that’s reflective of that part of dating culture, swipe culture, ghosting culture.”

Because there wasn’t, the former producer for ‘The Bachelor’ further said, he and his entire team agreed to “make that show — what people actually experience as young people dating right now. People that aren’t with you because of who you are, but want something from you. You meet people, everyone puts their best foot forward, and they think, ‘Is this person really into me, or is this person just a f**kboy?'” Therefore, ‘FBoy Island’ came to life to genuinely depict the unpredictable yet sexy ride that the real-life dating world provides.

Even Nikki Glaser takes her role as host to another level by being funny, advising the girls, and mocking their dates to seem like a real-life friend wishing the best for them. In other words, the amount of clothing on the cast members becomes inconsequential due to the informality within the series and the fact that its concept just pulls us in. After all, although we can see which men are playing the girls for the grand prize, sometimes, they’re completely blinded by their charm.

Read More: