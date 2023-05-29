Fear the Walking Dead: Who Are Ava and Odessa? How Did Ava Die?

The eighth season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ revolves around PADRE, a new civilization that relies on children who don’t question the authority of the eponymous supreme leader. In the third episode of the eighth season, Mo sets out to unravel the mysteries of the civilization with her friend and “mentor” Dove, only for the latter to witness Shrike’s experiments first-hand. Dove learns that she was abducted by Madison Clark rather than getting abandoned by her parents. The realization leads her to find her real identity, which forces Madison to recollect what happened to a mother named Ava years ago. If you are intrigued by Dove’s real identity and Ava, here’s what we can share! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Are Ava and Odessa?

In the third episode of the eighth season, Mo convinces Dove that PADRE has been lying to the residents of the island. Dove starts to believe Mo when she witnesses what Shrike wants to do to Madison. She joins Mo and the others’ group when Madison offers to lead her to her real mother. She adds to Dove that her parents didn’t abandon her and that she abducted her as a collector for PADREA. Although Shrike warns Dove and Madison not to look at the girl’s file to unravel the truth behind her real identity, they don’t listen, only for Madison to learn that Dove is Odessa, the daughter of Ava.

Ava is a mother Madison and Morgan Jones meet after the latter ends in Louisiana in search of PADRE with Mo. When Madison hands over Mo to the soldiers of the civilization as a collector, Morgan seeks a way to retrieve her. Upon learning about Morgan’s friendship with her children Alicia and Nick, Madison promises to help him get his daughter back. She adds to him that they need to give PADRE another child if he needs his daughter back. Meanwhile, they hear radio chatter from Ava, who has been living in a big mansion nearby. Through the radio, she announces that she is pregnant.

Morgan and Madison then plan to hand over a pregnant Ava to PADRE for the former to retrieve Mo. Madison convinces Ava that PADRE will be a safe place for her and her unborn child. However, it doesn’t take her a long time to realize that Ava is not pregnant. Morgan and Madison then come to know that Ava is pretending to be pregnant to reach out to the officials of PADRE to get her daughter back, who seemingly is Odessa AKA Dove.

How Did Ava Die?

When Madison and Morgan deal with the truth about Ava’s pregnancy, a group of parents who lost their children to PADRE arrives at the scene. Ava joins them to find her daughter Odessa, only to get bitten by walkers. The closing scenes of the seventh season finale reveal that Ava has turned into a walker, who attacks Morgan. With no other choice in front of her, Madison kills a turned Ava to protect her friend. When Madison opens Dove’s file, she realizes that the latter is the daughter of a mother she killed irrespective of the circumstances.

Ava’s death ends up having severe consequences. Dove starts to distrust Madison, Mo, June, and their group because she doesn’t want to join the side of the murderer of her mother. She starts to think that Madison and her allies aren’t any different from PADRE, who has been lying to her as well. Dove finally makes a decision concerning her allegiance and joins Shrike’s side despite Mo asking her mentor to join her and her group. If Ava hasn’t turned into a walker, forcing Madison to kill her, she must have gotten her daughter back by joining Daniel Salazar’s army of parents who want to retrieve their children from PADRE.

