Where Was Hallmark’s Finding Love in Mountain View Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Spearheaded by director Sandra L. Martin ‘Finding Love in Mountain View’ is a heartwarming movie that has all the bearings of a Hallmark romantic comedy. The film follows successful architect Margaret who believes she has her whole life in order. However, her picture-perfect life goes topsy-turvy when her cousin suddenly passes away, leaving Margaret with custody of her kids. With the circumstances against her, Margaret also finds herself thrust into a sudden romance she is unsure about. The film is a beautiful journey into self-discovery and shows how taking a leap of faith can lead to beautiful things.

With ‘Finding Love in Mountain View’ set in a small town, it does show off some breathtaking visuals and backdrops. If you, as a viewer, are curious to know where the film was shot, we have you covered!

Finding Love in Mountain View Filming Locations

As the title suggests, ‘Finding Love in Mountain View’ is set in the town of Mountain View and is a wonderful portrayal of a small-town American lifestyle. Surprisingly, the film was also shot in Mountain View in the state of Arkansas. Let’s take a closer and more detailed look into the location, shall we?

Mountain View, Arkansas

Located in the lap of the Ozark Mountains, Mountain View is a picturesque city in Stone County, Arkansas. It is home to some magnificent architecture and has a tradition steeped in folk music and culture. Additionally, the location is also witness to some breathtaking natural sights as it lies in a beautiful valley surrounded by the Blue Mountain Range of the Ozark Mountains. Known as a hotbed of live folk music, the city has always been preferred by filming crews because of its natural beauty, small-town aesthetics, and vibrant culture.

‘Finding Love in Mountain View’ is an outstanding example of Mountain View’s beauty as it perfectly captures the exquisite natural backdrops for the viewer to witness. Moreover, the filming crew utilized numerous indoor and outdoor locations to mirror the local culture and heritage through the film. Additionally, the city has given the film a homely small-town vibe which goes hand in hand with the plot. Being a popular filming destination, Mountain View has also hosted filming crews for movies like ‘Follow Your Heart‘ and ‘The Bootleggers.’

Finding Love in Mountain View Cast

Danielle C. Ryan has stepped into the shoes of Margaret, while Myko Olivier essays the character of Andrew. Danielle has had quite a successful career and is known for portraying Mary Ingalls in ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ Marianne Dashwood in ‘Austentatious,’ Portia Richards in ‘Criminal Minds,’ and Claire McAllister in ‘Love, Lost & Found.’

On the other hand, Myko Olivier has numerous successful roles under his belt, including Head Warbler in ‘Glee,’ Pi in ‘Castle,’ General Peyton Parker in ‘Miss 2059,’ and Mr. Ryan in ‘Five Points.’ He has also done voice acting work as William Gates in the 2020 video game ‘Mafia: Definitive Edition.’ Other notable members of the ‘Finding Love in Mountain View’ cast comprise John-Paul Lavoisier as Nathan, Skyler Elyse Philpot as Sammie, Luke Loveless as Joel, Marquita Goings as Tamara, Natalie Canerday as Bertha, Dean Denton as Ted Banks, and Victoria Fox as Susan.

