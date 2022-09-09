Five Days at Memorial: Where Are They Now?

Based on the eponymous non-fiction book by Sheri Fink, Apple TV+’s medical drama series ‘Five Days at Memorial’ centers around the discovery of forty-five dead bodies in New Orleans’ Memorial hospital building, where Memorial Medical Center and LifeCare Hospitals are operated. Developed by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, the series explores the truth behind the deaths of the patients, the alleged involvement of Memorial doctors and staff members in the deaths, and the investigation of the same. Since the show is based on a startling true story, the viewers must be eager to know about the current whereabouts of the people behind the major characters of the show. Well, here’s everything you need to know about them!

Where is Dr. Anna Pou Now?

Dr. Anna Pou was one of the Memorial doctors who treated patients at Memorial during and after Hurricane Katrina. After the discovery of the forty-five dead bodies in the hospital building, she was arrested and charged with four counts of being a principal in a second-degree murder. However, the grand jury that was sworn in to consider Pou’s case refused to indict her, which paved the way for the expunction of the charges against her. After the same, the State of Louisiana agreed to pay Pou’s legal fees of over $450,000.

Pou is currently practicing as a doctor specializing in head and neck surgical oncology in a cancer center located in Covington, a city in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana. After the expunction of the charges against her, Pou contributed to conceiving and passing three laws in the state of Louisiana that provide immunity to health care workers from most civil lawsuits, except cases of willful misconduct, for their work in future disasters that range from hurricanes to pandemic influenza. She also became an eminent speaker, who mostly talks about the significance and ethical considerations of medical professionals in the wake of disasters.

Even though Pou has chosen to keep her personal life private, she frequently champions several fundraisers, mostly pertaining to medical causes. She had co-edited the “Head and Neck” section of the prominent textbook ‘Head and Neck Surgery-Otolaryngology’ as well. In 2021, the doctor was honored with a presidential citation from The American Head and Neck Society.

Where is Susan Mulderick Now?

Susan Mulderick served as the incident commander of Memorial Medical Center at the time of Hurricane Katrina and the subsequent flood. She led the evacuation procedures of the hospital. When the investigators interviewed her, Mulderick told them that she had discussed giving patients something for their “suffering,” “anxiety,” and “pain” with Dr. Pou, as per Fink’s source text of the show. However, she added to the investigators that she never had any discussions concerning euthanizing the patients. Since the investigation, Mulderick has been staying away from the spotlight. She even declined to be formally interviewed by Fink, the writer of the source text of the show.

As per sources, Mulderick currently works as Director of Performance Improvement in a health-related foundation in New Orleans, Louisiana. She also has chosen to keep her personal life private and refrained from talking to the press or media concerning her experiences at Memorial during Hurricane Katrina and the subsequent flood.

Where is Dr. Bryant King Now?

After getting evacuated from Memorial, Dr. Bryant King was outspoken about his experience at the hospital during the flood. He interacted with Schafer and Rider about the possible occurrence of euthanasia at the hospital building and even talked to CNN about the same. After leaving Memorial, King is currently practicing internal medicine and nephrology independently in Indianapolis, Indiana. The doctor specializes in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart diseases, hypertension, and diabetes. He currently resides in Indianapolis as well.

As per sources, King shares his life with partner Xochitl Smith, who also works in the medical field. He affectionately calls her “Luv Bug” and the two of them endearingly celebrate their lives together. In 2020, King suffered from Coronavirus disease and he spread awareness concerning the same by sharing his experience with the press.

Where is Dr. Horace Baltz Now?

Dr. Horace Baltz was one of the longest-serving doctors at Memorial, who specialized in internal medicine. After the flood, he was evacuated in a boat. After the allegations started to surface against his colleagues, concerning the supposed euthanasia that happened at the hospital, he decided to part ways with the hospital where he worked for decades. He resigned upon perceiving that “his value systems and ethics were no longer in step with those of his colleagues,” as per Fink’s book. He then joined Touro Infirmary, a non-profit hospital located in New Orleans.

In 2017, Baltz reportedly retired from his medical practice after serving the patients for 58 years. He died on December 6, 2017, due to respiratory failure following an infection. The doctor was survived by his wife, two nieces, and a nephew.

Where is Karen Wynn Now?

Karen Wynn was the nurse manager of the ICUs at Memorial and the head of the hospital ethics committee. After getting evacuated from Memorial during the flood, Karen stayed away from the press and spotlight, until Sheri Fink interviewed her. As per Fink’s book, Wynn tried to “make patients comfortable by sedating them.” Even though her colleague Anna Pou was arrested, Karen wasn’t asked to testify before the grand jury. She is currently working as the chemotherapy infusion center manager at The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center, located in Ochsner Hospital for Children, Jefferson, Louisiana. As per sources, Karen resides in Mandeville, a city in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana. She has chosen to keep her relationship status private as well.

Where is Diane Robichaux Now?

Diane Robichaux was the Assistant Administrator and Incident Commander of LifeCare Hospitals at the time of Hurricane Katrina and the subsequent flood. The information garnered by Schafer and Rider upon talking to Diane was even used in the affidavit prepared to arrest Anna Pou, Cheri Landry, and Lori Budo. She also testified before the grand jury. Currently, Diane is working as an Occupational Therapist at a Louisiana-based institution that offers services to infants and toddlers with developmental delays/disabilities and their families since 2006. She currently resides in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, seemingly with her husband and children.

Where is Arthur “Butch” Schafer Now?

Arthur “Butch” Schafer was an Assistant Attorney General, who investigated the allegations that Anna Pou euthanized patients during the flood. When a jury was sworn in to consider Pou’s case, he summarized the case to the jurors as the lead prosecutor. Schafer “did not believe justice had reached its end in the case,” as per Fink’s book, in the wake of the jury’s decision to not indict her. He currently practices as a lawyer and seemingly lives in the city of Lafayette in southern Louisiana. The lawyer continues to share his life with his wife, Linda Schafer.

Although Schafer responded positively to the creation of the show, revisiting or reliving the days associated with the Memorial case is something he doesn’t want to do. “I think going back, if I had to go back and relive everything we did, it probably would be painful. One, because I remember the effort and everything we put into that. But then again it would just be hard,” Shafer told KLFY.

Where is Virginia Rider Now?

Virginia Rider was the lead investigator of the case against Anna Pou as a Special Agent in Louisiana’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. After the arrests of Anna Pou, Cheri Landry, and Lori Budo, Rider didn’t work long in the unit. Before the grand jury decided to not indict Pou, she left the unit to become an accountant like her mother. Since then, Rider has chosen to keep herself away from the public eye or any social media platforms. Like Schafer, Rider also believed that “justice had reached its end” in Pou’s case, as per Fink’s book. During the investigation, she used to live an hour away from the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Where is Dr. Ewing Cook Now?

Dr. Ewing Cook was Memorial’s chief medical officer during and after Hurricane Katrina. He was the one who euthanized several pets in the hospital since they were not allowed in evacuation boats and helicopters. After his evacuation from Memorial, he moved to Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, from New Orleans. As per Fink’s book, he worked at two rural hospitals for “a couple of hours a day” upon leaving Memorial. He also had to undergo surgery for kidney stones after his evacuation. In an interview with Fink, Cook admitted to giving Jannie Burgess medicine to “get rid of her faster.” Then-New Orleans Parish coroner Frank Minyard investigated the possibility of homicide in Burgess’ case but he concluded that the cause of death is undetermined.

Where is Michael Arvin Now?

Michael Arvin was Texas–Gulf Coast Regional Director of strategy and business development of Tenet Healthcare, the company that owned Memorial Medical Center. Arvin tried his best to offer evacuation support to rescue people who were stuck in the Memorial hospital building. Arvin left Tenet in 2007 and joined Methodist Health System as SVP/Chief Development Officer in the same year. He worked at the establishment till 2011. In 2011, he founded Alliance Strategic Health Advisors, LLC, where he currently serves as a managing partner as well. The Texas-based company offers advisory services to clients such as hospitals, physician organizations, private equity investors, etc.

Arvin is also currently working as Executive Vice President – Strategy & Development – in New Era Partners, LLC, a national healthcare real estate development and investment firm based in Grapevine, Texas. He also worked briefly in The Sanders Trust between June 2018 and September 2019. As per sources, he currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

Where Are Lori Budo and Cheri Landry Now?

After getting arrested and charged with four counts of being a principal in a second-degree murder, Lori Budo and Cheri Landry were served subpoenas to testify before the grand jury in return for immunity from the case. After the tumultuous period of their arrests and court visits, Budo and Landry started working at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center, the former Memorial hospital reopened under the new ownership of Ochsner Health System. Budo published ‘Katrina Through Our Eyes: Stories from Inside Baptist Hospital’ in 2010, offering a fictionalized account of Memorial’s ICU staff and their families.

Except for her book, Budo, like Landry, has stayed away from the spotlight ever since their arrest. Even though Sheri Fink tried to interview Budo several times, the latter declined each time through her lawyer. Both nurses have also chosen to keep their personal lives private.

Read More: Shows Like Five Days at Memorial