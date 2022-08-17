7 Shows Like Five Days at Memorial You Must See

Created by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, based on Sheri Fink’s ‘Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital,’ Apple TV+’s medical series ‘Five Days at Memorial’ revolves around the discovery of forty-five dead bodies in Memorial Medical Center after Hurricane Katrina and subsequent flood. Memorial doctor Dr. Anna Pou gets accused of euthanizing multiple patients and eventually gets charged with four counts of second-degree murder for administering lethal doses of drugs, along with two nurses.

The series progresses through the events that lead to the discovery of the dead bodies, depicting what really happened in Memorial and LifeCare Hospitals during the flood. Enthralled by the show, we have compiled a list of recommendations to consider watching along with the medical drama. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Five Days at Memorial’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. K-Ville (2007-2008)

FOX’s crime series ‘K-Ville’ centers around two police officers named Marlin Boulet and Trevor Cobb, who try to bring order to the city of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Created by Jonathan Lisco, the show explores the impact of Katrina on the streets of the Big Easy, where people’s misery and distress break law and order. Both ‘K-Ville’ and ‘Five Days at Memorial’ depict how Hurricane Katrina has pushed the people of the city to anarchy and lawlessness. Upon watching the sniper-filled streets of New Orleans, where break-ins become a new normal, in ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ ‘K-Ville’ is a fitting show to watch next.

6. The End (2020-)

‘Five Days at Memorial’ succeeds in bringing the subject of euthanasia to relevant discourse. Anna Pou and the two nurses, Lori Budo and Cheri Landry, get accused of euthanizing the patients of LifeCare by administering morphine, which, as per the trio, was used to reduce the pain and suffering of the patients. As the series progresses, the viewers may find it difficult to agree or disagree with the three accused. Showtime’s drama series ‘The End’ explores the same dilemma that revolves around euthanasia. The Australian series follows doctor Kate Brennan, who severely opposes euthanasia, only for her views concerning the same to get challenged and changed over time.

5. D-Day (2015)

‘D-Day’ is a South Korean series that centers around Lee Hae-sung and Jeong Ddol Mi, two doctors who team up to treat people in the wake of an earthquake that affects the city of Seoul. Like ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ the show is a medical drama that depicts the resolution and resilience of doctors to treat patients in the wake of a natural disaster. Hae-sung and Ddol Mi, like the doctors of Memorial, treat people without adequate electricity and water while also dealing with the shortage of medicines.

4. Dr. Death (2021-)

After the discovery of the dead bodies of several patients in Memorial in ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ Anna Pou and others get asked how could they “play God” with the lives of their patients. While we let the viewers decide whether they played God, let us introduce our readers to ‘Dr. Death,’ a crime show that revolves around a doctor that actually plays a vicious God with his patients. The series follows Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a surgeon who permanently maims or kills his patients who arrive for routine spinal surgeries. The series progresses through the efforts of two fellow surgeons and an Assistant District Attorney to stop him. Like the Apple TV+ series, ‘Dr. Death’ is also based on a startling true story.

3. Mary Kills People (2017-2019)

Global’s drama series ‘Mary Kills People’ centers around Dr. Mary Harris, an ER doctor who teams up with a former plastic surgeon named Desmond “Des” Bennett to provide assisted suicide to terminally ill patients. Their lives take a wild turn when the police start to investigate them. Like ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ the Caroline Dhavernas-starrer explores the legal and professional boundaries of a doctor, questioning whether a medical professional on oath can harm their patients, whose actions result in the deaths of the same. Both shows explore the multiple dimensions of euthanasia as well.

2. Treme (2010-2013)

Along with the discovery of the dead bodies at Memorial and the aftermath of the same, ‘Five Days at Memorial’ portrays the fall of the city of New Orleans due to Hurricane Katrina and the subsequent flood. The show depicts how people end up on the streets, without shelters to protect them. HBO’s ‘Treme’ can be considered as a companion work to the Apple TV+ show as it depicts how New Orleans recovers from the same fall that happened due to the hurricane and flood. The narrative of the show begins three months after Hurricane Katrina, portraying how the city folks rebuild their lives, homes, and culture to recover from the tragedy of the natural disaster.

1. When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts (2006–2007)

HBO’s documentary miniseries ‘When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts’ revolves around the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, following the events that severely affected the city of New Orleans and the city population after the levees broke to flood the Big Easy. Directed by the legendary filmmaker Spike Lee, the show, like ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ opens a window to the incompetence of the various governments and governmental bodies, which mistreated and ignored the people who suffered due to the flood. The HBO show reminds us of how authorities failed to assist Memorial and LifeCare to evacuate the people from the hospital building as well.

Read More: Is Emmett Everett Based on a Real Memorial Patient? Is He Dead or Alive?