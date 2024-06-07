Martin Freeman and Isla Gie’s Flavia de Luce Starts Filming in the UK in August

The highly anticipated film adaptation of a ‘Flavia de Luce’ mystery saga is finally set to enter the production stage after a long wait! The movie, starring Martin Freeman and Isla Gie, will start filming in the United Kingdom on August 12, lasting for nearly eight weeks before concluding on October 4. The project is helmed by Bharat Nalluri. Susan Coyne wrote the screenplay based on ‘The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie: A Flavia de Luce Mystery,’ the first book in Alan Bradley’s beloved novel series. Martin and Isla will star alongside Jonathan Pryce, Meera Syal, and Toby Jones.

The project will bring the adventures of a young detective to life, capturing the dual nature of innocence and intrigue from the original books. The plot follows the 11-year-old Flavia in 1950s England. After a dead body is discovered in Flavia’s family’s manor house, she must launch her own investigation to clear her father’s name, embarking on a mission that uncovers notorious family secrets.

Freeman is best known for his performance as Dr. John Watson in BBC’s ‘Sherlock,’ a younger version of Bilbo Baggins in ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy, and Everett K. Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is taking on an undisclosed role in the film. This project comes amid a busy period for the actor, who recently appeared alongside Jenna Ortega in the erotic film ‘Miller’s Girl‘ and the second season of ‘The Responder.’

Isla, a rising young actress recognized for her role as young Zelda in ‘The Sandman’ and various performances on stage, portrays the titular character whose investigations often put her at odds with the local authorities and her own family. Her other credits include Prime Video’s ‘The Outlaws‘ and Apple TV+’s ‘Slow Horses.’

Nalluri is a renowned British-Indian filmmaker who has directed movies such as ‘Downtime,’ ‘Killing Time,’ ‘The Crow: Salvation,’ ‘Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day,’ and ‘Spooks: The Greater Good.’ His latest contributions were seen earlier this year in the television series ‘Boy Swallows Universe.’ The director’s last feature, ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas,’ marked his first collaboration with the Gemini Award-winning author Susan Coyne, which seemingly led them to this project.

Produced by The Mazur Kaplan Company and Mystic Point, the announcement of the film generated significant buzz. Protagonist Pictures, handling international sales, introduced the film to buyers at the Cannes film market, while CAA Media Finance managed North American sales.

As ‘Flavia de Luce’ gears up for its UK production, it is guaranteed to attract a lot of attention with its period setting and costumes that will transport the spectators back to the post-war era. The shooting is expected to take place across various locations in the region, with some iconic English landscapes anticipated to feature prominently. As the shoot lasts throughout the summer season and beyond, it will coincide with Marvel’s ‘Blade,’ ‘Sonic 4,’ and the ‘Star Wars’ projects ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu‘ and ‘Episode X – A New Beginning.’

