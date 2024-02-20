Miller’s Girl: 8 Similar Erotic Thriller Movies You’ll Like

‘Miller’s Girl,’ by writer-director Jade Halley Bartlett, follows the tantalizing relationship between a brilliant young student and her teacher as the former attempts to seduce the latter. Cairo is a bored, wealthy high school student seeking inspiration to write an essay to enter Yale University. She joins a creative writing class taught by Jonathan Miller. The teacher is immediately entranced by the talented young woman and pays special attention to her, revealing an array of shared interests between them.

As they grow close, Cairo is prompted by a friend to seduce Miller and have an experience to write about. With Cairo growing increasingly evocative through her writing and beginning to temp Miller in their meetings, the film explores their tantalizing romance, which takes a dangerous turn for Miller. We’ve curated a list of 8 erotic thriller movies like ‘Miller’s Girl,’ that offer enticing and sensual narratives.

8. Swimming Pool (2003)

In ‘Swimming Pool,’ directed by François Ozon, a British mystery novelist named Sarah Morton finds herself in a creative rut. Seeking inspiration, she accepts her publisher’s offer to use his French countryside home. However, her plans for solitude are disrupted when the publisher’s daughter, Julie, unexpectedly arrives. The two women have contrasting personalities; Sarah is reserved and disciplined, while Julie is carefree and sensual. Despite their differences, they form an uneasy bond. As Sarah becomes increasingly intrigued by Julie’s lifestyle, her writing takes on new dimensions.

Their relationship takes a dark turn when Sarah discovers a secret about Julie’s past, leading to a shocking revelation that challenges everything Sarah thought she knew. Much like the main characters in ‘Miller’s Girl,’ Sarah deals with writer’s block, one that falls away with a titillating environment leading to desire and danger. The film’s mysterious and evocative nature is likely to entice fans of the former.

7. Knock Knock (2015)

Directed by Eli Roth, ‘Knock Knock’ introduces us to Architect Evan Webber (Keanu Reeves), a caring husband and father who is home alone for the weekend when two seemingly innocent young women, Genesis and Bel, knock on his door seeking shelter from the rain. What starts as a simple act of kindness quickly spirals into a nightmare as the women begin to seduce him. As the night progresses, Evan’s attempts to resist the women’s advances only fuel their twisted game, leading to a series of escalating and increasingly disturbing events. While ‘Knock Knock’ takes a traditional thriller route, it is highlighted by the precariousness of seduction similar to ‘Miller’s Girl,’ with the targets in both films standing to lose everything as a result.

6. No Limit (2022)

Directed by David M. Rosenthal, ‘No Limit,’ or ‘Sous emprise,’ is a French thriller romance that follows the relationship between a world champion free diver, Pascal Gauthier, and his immensely talented student, Roxana. As Roxana enters the death-defying world of free diving, she is entranced by the man who stands at its very top, her mentor, Pascal Gauthier. Pascal and Roxana become entangled in a passionate romance.

However, Roxana’s quick ascension to fame and Pascal’s fading laurels give way to insecurities and bitterness. For those entertained by Miller’s dynamic with his high-achieving wife and his seeming powerlessness in the face of Cairo, ‘No Limit’ presents a compelling narrative boosted by its intense backdrop of free diving.

5. Queen of Hearts (2019)

With May el-Toukhy at the helm, ‘Queen of Hearts’ or Dronningen revolves around Anne, a successful lawyer and mother of two living in an affluent neighborhood in Denmark. Her seemingly perfect life is upended when her estranged stepson, Gustav, comes to live with her family. As Anne struggles to navigate her complex emotions toward Gustav, their relationship takes a dark and illicit turn, leading to a series of forbidden encounters.

Consumed by desire and a sense of power, Anne finds herself entangled in a dangerous game of seduction and manipulation. Featuring a taboo relationship, as seen in ‘Miller’s Girl,’ ‘Queen of Hearts’ takes us on a rollercoaster ride of love, betrayal, and the consequences of desire sure to grip fans of the former.

4. Notes on a Scandal (2006)

‘Notes on a Scandal,’ directed by Richard Eyre, follows Barbara Covett (Judi Dench) as she becomes increasingly fixated on her colleague Sheba Hart (Cate Blanchett), discovering Sheba’s illicit relationship with a 15-year-old student named Steven Connolly. Barbara manipulates the situation to her advantage, leveraging her knowledge to gain control over Sheba and solidify their friendship.

However, as Sheba’s affair spirals out of control and becomes public knowledge, their relationship takes a dark turn, revealing the depths of Barbara’s obsession and the destructive power dynamics at play. Similar to ‘Miller’s Girl’ in featuring a student-teacher relationship, but with the genders reversed, ‘Notes on a Scandal’ sees the added dynamic of an increasingly involved onlooker to the taboo relationship, exploring its consequences to a greater extent.

3. Deep Water (2022)

‘Deep Water,’ directed by Adrian Lyne, acquaints us with the seemingly perfect marriage between Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas). However, we soon discover that Vic allows Melinda to have affairs with other men, believing it will save their loveless relationship. When one of Melina’s lovers ends up dead, Vic is thought to be the primary suspect, a mantle he is proud to assume in hopes of driving away her boyfriends.

As tensions mount and secrets are revealed, Vic and Melinda’s twisted relationship reaches a breaking point, leading to devastating consequences for those around them. With its suspenseful storyline and intense performances, ‘Deep Water’ is sure to appeal to fans of ‘Miller’s Girl.’ Both erotic thrillers delve into complex desires rooted in simple human nature, leaving us on the edge of our seats until their conclusion.

2. The Best Offer (2013)

Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore, ‘The Best Offer’ or ‘La migliore offerta’ is an Italian English-language film narrating a mesmerizing tale of art, obsession, and deception. Virgil Oldman (Geoffrey Rush), a renowned art auctioneer, leads a solitary life, finding solace in the exquisite pieces he collects. When he encounters Claire (Sylvia Hoeks), a reclusive heiress, Virgil becomes enamored with both her and her mysterious home filled with priceless artworks.

As Virgil’s infatuation grows, he finds himself drawn deeper into Claire’s world, uncovering startling secrets and unexpected twists. However, his feelings are put to the test when he realizes that not everything is as it seems, and his perception of reality is shattered. As seen in ‘Miller’s Girl,’ the couple in ‘The Best Offer’ finds much in common and becomes entangled in an unusual and infatuated relationship. Both films feature enchanting cinematography and settings, and in the case of ‘The Best Offer,’ the backdrops play perfectly into the film’s riveting twists.

1. Chloe (2009)

In the erotic psychological thriller ‘Chloe,’ helmed by Atom Egoyan, the narrative centers on Catherine Stewart, a successful gynecologist living in Toronto with her husband, David, a college professor. Their seemingly idyllic marriage is thrown into turmoil when Catherine becomes suspicious of David’s fidelity. To quell her doubts, Catherine hires Chloe, a seductive and enigmatic escort, to test her husband’s loyalty. As Chloe infiltrates their lives, she begins to weave a web of deceit, alluring both partners into her magnetic embrace. If you were captivated by the seductions in ‘Miller’s Girl,’ ‘Chloe’ offers a masterclass in their depiction. Both films explore themes of sexuality and obsession in a gripping and suspenseful narrative.

