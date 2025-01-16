What Happened to Florian? Did He Leave XO, Kitty?

Netflix’s teen romance drama series, ‘XO, Kitty,’ follows the burgeoning romantic adventures of the youngest Song Covey sister, Kitty. It begins with her moving to Seoul, getting a scholarship to join the KISS school, where she hopes to spend more time with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae, while also finding out more about her mother’s past. There, she makes a lot of friends, one of whom is Q. She uses her matchmaking skills to get him a date with Florian, and sure enough, the romance between Q and Florian soars. However, the second season of the series has Florian entirely absent from the story. Does this mean that things between him and Q are over for good? SPOILERS AHEAD.

Florian’s Cheating Causes a Rift Between Him and Q

When Q and Florian start dating, the latter is at the top of his academic game. He had worked hard to get into KISS, and he found a community and love there, which made him want to stay there. However, when he started dating Q, he lost his way a bit. He got too involved in spending time with his new boyfriend and did not pay as much attention to his academics as he should have. Of course, Q is not to blame here because the fault lies entirely with Florian, who couldn’t find a way to balance his love life with his academic endeavors.

What Q later discovers is that their fledging romance is not the only thing that is bothering Florian. Things were not going well at home either. His parents were in the middle of a divorce that got messier by the minute. As their only child, Florian found himself stuck in the middle. Both his parents tried to win the fight by winning his favor, and each fought for custody. To make things worse, they made Florian choose between them, and all these things took a psychological toll on him. While he worried about his parents’ divorce, his falling grades caused him to panic even further.

To stay in KISS, the students have to maintain their grades, failing which they would be expelled. Due to his consistently falling grades, Florian worried that they would fall so far that he wouldn’t be able to pass the semester. This means that he would risk getting expelled, which means bidding KISS goodbye forever. Worse, it’d mean going to either France or Greece and living with one of his parents, which isn’t something he wants to do, especially considering the great environment that he has in Seoul with his friends and loved ones. So, to keep himself from failing the finals, Florian does the only thing that he thinks might work. He cheats on the exams. To make things worse, he secures the first position, and that’s what leads to his downfall.

Q Choosing Dae Over Florian Leads to the Latter’s Downfall

When Q discovers that his boyfriend has been cheating on exams, he finds himself in a moral dilemma. He understands Florian’s situation and believes that his cheating in exams is justified because that’s the only way he can stay at KISS. But then, when Florian gets the top spot, Dae, who worked hard and did not cheat, is robbed not only of being the topmost scorer in the class but also of his boarding privileges, which were dependent on his being the highest grader. Had Florian passed the exam, Q wouldn’t have minded, but when he sees that Florian’s cheating is affecting Dae’s future, he talks to him about it.

Florian, however, shows no concern or remorse and says that Dae’s problems don’t concern him. This leaves Q with a choice to make, and he doesn’t have to think too much about it. He knows he owes it to Dae to expose Florian’s cheating, and this is exactly what he does. When the administration finds out about it, they expel Florian as well as other students involved in the cheating scandal. This makes Dae the topmost scorer again, and he gets back his boarding privileges, securing his future.

