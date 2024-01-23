Foundation Season 3 Resumes Filming in Czech Republic and Spain Next Month

The filming of the third season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Foundation’ is set to resume in the Czech Republic and Spain next month. David S. Goyer, who created the show based on Isaac Asimov’s book series of the same name with Josh Friedman, continues to serve as the showrunner. Alex Graves, who helmed seven episodes of the series so far, is on board as a director.

In the second season finale of the show, chaos ensues as Day orders the destruction of allied worlds but a secret plan orchestrated by Seldon results in the sacrifice of spacers to save the Foundation. A brutal fight sees the demise of Day, with clever maneuvers by Bel Riose. Demerzel’s secrets are exposed, leading to forgiveness and vulnerability. Dawn escapes Trantor and three new Cleons are awakened, hinting at a new era. Gaal unlocks psychic powers on Ignus, leading to sacrifices and a shift in perception. Seldon prioritizes people over calculations, initiating the Second Foundation’s training. Brother Constant is rescued, revealing the survival of Terminus inhabitants. The Mule emerges 152 years later, vowing to find Gaal.

After the time jump in the season 2 finale, the narrative of the third installment will revolve around Mule. “This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus,” Goyer shared in a statement.

Even though the complete cast of the third season is yet to be confirmed, we will see Alexander Siddig as Dr. Ebling Mis, a psycho-historian, rather than as his original guest character. The future of Jared Harris’s Hari Seldon and Leah Harvey’s Salvor Hardin is uncertain after the characters’ deaths in the previous season. The other possible returnees may include Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion, and Kulvinder Ghir as Poly Verisof.

‘Foundation’ is crafted for Apple by Skydance Television. The filming of the third season began in Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic where a major part of the second season was also shot. The production supposedly came to a halt due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The Czech Republic previously hosted the shooting of ‘Outlander’ and ‘One Life.’ Spain, on the other hand, is a significant location of ‘Society of the Snow‘ and ‘Berlin.’

