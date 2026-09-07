Fuze Ending Explained: Who is Behind the Heist?

Helmed by David Mackenzie, ‘Fuze’ tells two stories running in parallel, one of a bank heist, and another of a bomb disarming taking place nearby. As the action–thriller movie progresses, however, it becomes apparent that the two stories are, in fact, linked and that the heist crew is using the chaos of the evacuation to its advantage. As Major Will Tranter is brought to the scene to assess what appears to be a 1,000-pound World War II bomb, nobody quite realizes that all of this might be a part of a much larger conspiracy. It doesn’t take long for things to swing in yet another unpredictable direction, and as these related, but distinct narratives collide, several secrets are unfurled, and mysterious alliances are made. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Fuze Plot Synopsis

‘Fuze’ begins with the discovery of an exploded bomb at a construction site in Paddington, in central London. As the police sweep into the site and cordons off everyone within a 900-meter radius, special experts from the military are called to disarm the bomb. Among the people displaced are Rahim and his family, who have a flight to catch later in the afternoon. Major Will Tranter, an EOD specialist who spent time in Afghanistan, is asked to lead the bomb squad and quickly determines it to be a World War II-era bomb. To his surprise, however, the bomb turns out to have an active, timed trigger attached, seemingly activated after being touched by the construction machines. As Corporal Martin temporarily stops the bomb with a magnetic clock, the crew takes cover in preparation for a controlled explosion.

While the bomb is being taken care of, an entirely different plotline seems to be unfolding at Bank Al Muraqabah, located very close to the construction site, right next to Rahim’s house. With him and his family now far away, a heist crew breaks in and enters the basement, with Karalis, with their leader, a man named Karalis, turning on a generator. Using that, they use sophisticated technology to drill a hole through a thick wall, before sawing off a metal container, to reveal the inside of the bank’s safe box. As they begin stealing the contents of all the boxes, the police notice a rise in the heat signature in the region and send in a team. Karalis is discovered just as the heist reaches its end, prompting the entire team to make a quick escape.

Just as the police team manages to get a good look at Karalis, the bomb goes off unprompted, as the magnetic clock is revealed to be faulty. Despite the police’s attempt to chase the crew down, Karalis and his men eventually escape to the countryside and celebrate their haul, which includes a collection of uncut diamonds that are worth millions. However, Karalis soon backstabs them by staging an attack, during which his former acquaintance, Ludo, kills one of the crewmates. Though Ludo expects to get his payment in diamonds, things change when he discovers that the diamonds are fake. When Karalis expresses shock as well, Ludo doesn’t buy it and abducts him instead, only for Will to arrive at the scene and kill Ludo, saving the day.

Fuze Ending: Who is Behind the Heist? What Does the Flashback Mean?

The ending of ‘Fuze’ reveals that the heist and the bomb explosion are indeed connected, with Major Will Tranter, Rahim, and George Karalis being the masterminds behind the plan. They play very different roles during the entire operation, but reunite in Istanbul with the spoils of the heist, and from here we can look back and piece the journey together. There was never a World War II-era bomb nestled in the middle of the city, as it’s Will who made the bomb and hid it underground, possibly with Rahim’s help. Next, Rahim got his family shifted to a house strategically placed next to Bank Al Muraqabah, before getting his brother to work as a guard there. After mapping out its interiors, he let Karalis and his team have the keys to the basement, and then simply waited for the bomb to be discovered.

While setting up a heist is one thing, pulling it off without facing any resistance is nothing short of a miracle, and this is where Will’s role came in. Having set up the bomb himself, he likely knew exactly when to disarm, or rather, pretend to disarm it. All of his seemingly innocent decisions start to make more sense in retrospect, such as when he stopped Corporal Martin from retrieving the magnetic clock, as it was actually him who sabotaged it in the first place. Will likely hoped for the evidence to get destroyed in the explosion, but Martin’s actions are what ultimately lead to the truth coming out. By the time the police and the military realize Will, Karalis, and Rahim are all connected in Afghanistan, though, the trio is already out of their reach.

Although the twist in the ending works well as is, the story also complements it with an extended flashback sequence in the end, one showing how the trio met in Afghanistan. While Rahim was working as Will’s translator, Karalis had been working with his unnamed boss in the illegal diamond mining industry. Things took a turn after Karalis’ boss set him up and got him captured by terrorists, just as Will was chasing after the same group. Ironically, their paths collided in a minefield, with Karalis eventually getting out and helping Will and Rahim disarm an explosive. While we don’t know how this singular interaction led them to plan a heist together, it contextualizes the blind trust they have in each other throughout the movie to pull off the plan without even interacting with each other.

Why Did Will Betray the Army?

Unlike Karalis, who has a well-established reason for planning the heist, we don’t really know why Will joins in, going as far as to steal military supplies, sabotage military weapons, and build a bomb. The answer, however, can be inferred based on the clues spread throughout the film, and mainly something spoken by the colonel. When questioning Will’s delay in reporting the timed trigger, the colonel sympathizes with the fact that he lost squadmates in previous missions. Later, Will raises a toast to the soldiers who have passed away, which doesn’t seem like anything unusual at first, but makes perfect sense in retrospect. When the police eventually storm Will’s house, they find newspaper cutouts reporting the death of soldiers in the line of action, particularly bomb disarmings.

While these disparate elements aren’t enough to paint a full picture, it’s likely that Will’s participation in the hike, as well as his history of insubordination, stems from a rebellion against how the system treated him and his team. We know that he volunteered to extend his stay in Afghanistan all by himself, which implies that he likely lost his squad and kept fighting as a coping mechanism. Somewhere along the line, his disenchantment with the system may have pushed him over the edge, which is how we get to him planning an act of domestic terrorism. While this is unlikely to be the only reason he planted a bomb and aided a heist, it explains his psychology better than anything else.

What Happens to the Real Diamonds?

After the diamonds are revealed to be fake, we are initially led to believe that Karalis was scammed, and the heist was for nothing. This, however, is merely another trick up his sleeve, as the diamonds are ultimately revealed to be safe and sound, away from the reach of the heist team or even Ludo. In fact, they are not even with Karalis, as the ending implies that it’s actually Rahim who smuggled them out of the country. In a small, relatively mundane scene sandwiched between an otherwise intense sequence, we see Rahim fix his suitcase handle, having seemingly pulled it out. It is very likely, though, that in this sequence he is actually hiding the diamonds, having somehow recieved it from Karalis during the heist.

Though Karalis is watched over during the entire heist by his crewmates and eventually has to ship all the findings via drones, it’s possible that he slipped in fake diamonds when the bomb exploded, using the escape window to put the diamonds somewhere Rahim could access them. Following their escape, Rahim, Karalis, and Will take the real diamonds to a dealer in Istanbul, eventually getting well over the thirty million estimate that Karalis gave at the start. The real victory for him, though, is how he is able to get back at his former employer.

What Does Will do With the Money? Will Karalis Get Arrested?

Despite the police eventually connecting Karalis, Will, and Rahid to the heist, they are unable to make a single arrest, as all three characters go on to escape, sell the diamond, and go their own ways. Between the three of them, Will seems to have the most interesting conclusion, as a series of epilogue cards claim that he spent all of his money on hedonistic pleasures. However, this is contradicted by the very next sentence, which reveals that an anonymous donation of millions of dollars was made to F.U.Z.E., a charity organization for EOD specialists in the military. There is little doubt that Will is the one who made this donation, and the cards even playfully acknowledge that, by saying that whatever he did with the remaining money is his own business.

Unlike Will, Karalis and Rahim seem to have stepped deeper into the criminal life after getting their share of the money. Rahim, for instance, uses that sum to start his own illegal family business, constantly shifting identities to keep out of the government’s sight. Karalis, on the other hand, goes on to get on the Interpol’s top 30 most wanted list. Using that money, he goes on to buy a huge piece of land in Africa, with the epilogue cards revealing that the place is known to have potential diamond reserves. The implication, of course, is that Karalis has already begun illegal mining in the region, and while he may eventually get caught, things seem to be going in his favor for now, the same as his two partners.

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