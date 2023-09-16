Galina and Andrei Pachin: Where Are the Figure Skating Coaches Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Netflix’s ‘Harley & Katya’ lives up to its title in every way conceivable to really give us an insight into this once-notable figure skating pair. After all, it comprises not just archival audio-video footage but also exclusive interviews to actually explore the way they began in an extremely promising manner but came to a tragic end mere years later. Amongst those to thus be noted here were none other than married couple Galina and Andrei Pachin – so now if you simply wish to learn more about them, we’ve got the details for you.

Who Are Galina and Andrei Pachin?

Read More: Harley Windsor: Where is the Figure Skater Now?