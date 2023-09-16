Harley Windsor: Where is the Figure Skater Now?

As a Selina Miles-directed documentary film living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Harley & Katya’ can only be described as equal parts bewildering, polemical, and intriguing. That’s because it incorporates not just archival audio-video clips but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the promising beginning yet tragic end of this titular figure skating pair. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about Australian native Harley Dahlstrom-Windsor — with a focus on his background as well as his current standing — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Harley Windsor?

Although born on October 22, 1996, in Penrith, New South Wales, to Josie Windsor and Peter Dahlstorm as their youngest, Harley actually grew up in Rooty Hill surrounded by his 8 half-siblings. That’s where this Aboriginal — of Weil wyn and Gamilaraay descent from his mother’s side, plus Gamilaraay, Ngarrable, and Swedish from his father’s side — learned the significance of support. After all, despite the fact neither his family nor this community had much, they never once hesitated in helping his creativity shine out through various art forms, including singing as well as dancing.