Who is the Game Maker? Who Plays Him in High Potential?

ABC’s crime-drama series ‘High Potential’ follows the story of Morgan Gillory, a single mother with an incredibly high IQ that allows her to look at things with a keenness that is not present in others. The show focuses on her journey as a civilian consultant for the LAPD, where her gifts are used to solve crimes and save people. However, in the finale of Season 1, a serial criminal by the name of Game Maker comes into the mix and shakes things up in a way that sets the stage for the second season in unexpected ways. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Game Maker is Morgan’s Most Challenging Case Yet

What makes Morgan great at her job is that her mental skills are mostly unrivalled, and she uses her acuity to unravel the details that would otherwise be hidden from the cops. In general, the criminals she helps catch are nowhere near her mental prowess. However, she meets her match in the Season 1 finale with the arrival of a criminal identified only as the Game Maker. He is called so because he gains attention by kidnapping people and leaving clues for cops to solve in order to save those people. Morgan helps solve the puzzles set by the Game Maker at a quick pace that saves every victim, but this winning streak also catches the attention of the criminal, who zeroes in on Morgan as a worthy opponent.

Things get serious when he shows up at a parking lot where Morgan is with her kids and leaves a message for her in her groceries. She realises that not only does the Game Maker know who she is, but he also knows where she lives, and most importantly, that she has three children to protect. Since the Season 1 finale ends without resolving the Game Maker’s storyline, the second season begins with the same. The team continues to search for him, helped by the sketch provided by Morgan. Still, the criminal has covered his tracks rather well, and so it is not as easy to catch him.

What makes the Game Maker even more interesting is the possibility of him being set up as a nemesis for Morgan. Unlike other criminals, whose cases are solved in one or two episodes, with almost all of them ending up in prison, the Game Maker knows how to evade the cops while also coming close enough to Morgan to intimidate her. The creators of the show have hinted that the villain could be prepped up to be the bad guy who has a more concrete role in Morgan’s storyline. This means that he is not going to go away so easily, and perhaps, there is a deeper connection between him and Morgan that hasn’t come to light yet.

David Giuntoli Plays the Darkly Charismatic Game Maker

The character of the Game Maker is proven to be an intellectual match for the High Potential Individual of Morgan’s calibre, and he is made more dangerous by the fact that not only does he enjoy concocting games, but he is ready to put the lives of innocent people on the line for it. This makes him dangerous, but also a magnetic character, as Morgan is scared of him just as much as she is drawn in by the elaborate games he makes up. This balance of mystery and charisma is brought in by David Giuntoli, who brings out the nuances of the character in a way that makes the audience deeply invested in the villain.

Giuntoli made a name for himself when he headlined NBC’s supernatural drama series, ‘Grimm,’ in which he played Detective Nick Burkhardt. He is also known for his work as Eddie Saville in ABC’s ‘A Million Little Things.’ Prior to these main roles, he appeared in supporting and guest roles in shows like ‘Nip/Tuck,’ ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and ‘Ghost Whisperer.’ He is also known for voicing the Caped Crusader in ‘Batman: Soul of the Dragon’ and ‘Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham.’ Apart from acting, he has also ventured into directing and has helmed episodes of shows like ‘A Million Little Things’ and ‘Superman & Lois.’ With Game Maker, he slips into the skin of a character that puts the immense range of his acting skills on display.

Read More: High Potential: Is the ABC Show Inspired By a True Story?