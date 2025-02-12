High Potential Season 1 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

The thirteenth and final episode of ABC’s crime drama series ‘High Potential,’ titled ‘Let’s Play,’ revolves around a series of abductions orchestrated by an unrevealed criminal. Morgan Gillory teams up with his colleagues at the LAPD to capture the perpetrator as soon as possible, especially with a gala organized by the department on the horizon. Matters go out of their control when one of their own gets targeted by the abductor or potential murderer, who is obsessed with children’s games. While Morgan focuses on catching the criminal, Adam Karadec sets out to find leads that will lead him and his professional partner to Roman Sinquerra! SPOILERS AHEAD.

High Potential Episode 13 Recap

‘Let’s Play’ begins with Selena Soto reminding her colleagues about the upcoming LAPD gala, a high-profile function she looks forward to for the sake of presenting her impressive detectives and unparalleled consultant before the entire department. Meanwhile, the station receives an anonymous e-mail featuring a photograph of Spencer Wallace, who is tied to a chair in a room with no windows. Lev “Oz” Osman and Daphne Forrester do a preliminary investigation to confirm that he has been abducted by an unknown criminal, who asks the police officers to play a game to save the victim. Morgan accepts the challenge and, as always, teams up with Karadec to find the criminal mastermind.

Morgan plays a series of children’s games set up by the abductor to find the location of Wallace—the latter’s storage unit. After the officers save him, he reveals the significance of the place where he had been tied up: his business partner died in the same storage unit. The explanation reminds Oz that Wallace is part of his grief support group, which means that any member of the same can be the abductor since they are all aware of the storage unit and its significance. Oz and Daphne then talk to the organizer and members of the community and conclude that the person they are looking for is David, who joined the group to deal with the death of his sister, with whom he used to play children’s games.

Oz concludes that David is playing games with the cops to fill the absence left behind by his late sister. He also adds that the criminal targets the members of the grief support group since they all failed to turn up for a trivia game night when the suspect organized the same. By then, David abducts Sierra Shuman, another member of the same community. Like in the previous case, the abductor leaves behind several clues for the cops to figure out the way to save her, which is exactly what happens with Morgan utilizing her skills remarkably. After rescuing Sierra from the criminal and her death, the officers attend the gala.

When Oz does not show up at the gala, Daphne grows worried about him. She arrives at his place and finds his car abandoned with a clue inside. Since the cop is also a member of the grief support group, his colleagues don’t take a long time to understand why he has been targeted. Morgan once again uses the clues to find her co-worker’s location and reaches the place with the rest of the gang. Karadec dives into the pool on the property and rescues the officer from drowning to death. The house where the abductor hides Oz is David and his late sister’s childhood home, which allows the officials to learn more about their suspect.

High Potential Season 1 Ending: What Happened to Roman Sinquerra? What Does Gio Know About Him?

The mystery behind Roman Sinquerra starts to get unraveled a bit when Gio Conforth reveals the disappeared man’s association with a woman named Lyla Flynn to Morgan. Even though he does not know much about this mysterious woman himself, the name turns out to be enough for Karadec to find details concerning her. He seeks the favor of his former partner, Ronnie Oliver, to learn more about the individual, only for the FBI agent to reveal to the detective that Flynn was an official who worked for the bureau. She was murdered around the time Roman disappeared from Morgan’s life, and their association was the relationship between an agent and an informant.

Karadec also learns from Gio that Roman is alive, even though his current whereabouts remain a mystery. Using these revelations, a few dots can be connected to explain what really happened to Morgan’s former partner. Flynn and Roman might have worked together in a high-profile case involving dangerous criminals. They must have even made significant breakthroughs in the investigation, which explains why the FBI agent was murdered. The duo’s target was potent enough to kill a federal official, shedding light on how dangerous Roman’s position was a decade and a half ago.

Roman might have learned about Flynn’s murder when he was out shopping diapers for Ava. He must have realized he was their enemy’s next target, which seemingly convinced him to disappear from Morgan and their daughter’s lives. The last thing he might have wanted was a gang of ruthless criminals to show up at his house to hurt not only him but also his loved ones. After his disappearance, he cut all his contacts with Morgan to ensure that his enemies wouldn’t come in between. He can be under the impression that his former partner is safe as long as she knows anything about his current whereabouts. After Flynn’s murder, even the FBI could have intervened to safeguard Roman.

Roman can currently be in witness protection, considering his value as an informant who can be a significant part of the case if it ever reaches a court. Gio is most likely the person who helped Roman disappear, which explains how he knows the latter is alive. The time he seeks from Morgan to divulge more about the missing person can be the time he has taken to learn more about the individual’s current existence. Gio may have even reached out to Roman to gain his permission to reveal this particular detail to Morgan. Since there is nothing else he can add about the missing person, it makes sense why Gio wants to stop talking to the LAPD consultant, especially considering that Roman’s enemies can turn against him.

Who Abducts Wallace, Sierra, and Oz? Is He Really David?

Oz and Daphne’s investigation into David takes a turn when the former lays his hands on a photograph of their suspect. However, their assumptions turn out to be wrong when the latter cop learns that the David they are looking for is in a rehabilitation center for months. In other words, an anonymous abductor has been using David’s identity and life story to commit multiple crimes. This person, quite courageously, leaves a deck of picture cards in one of the shopping bags of Morgan after pretending to run into her accidentally as a fellow customer. What makes his identity interesting is the invitation he offers the consultant to challenge her to play against him more.

All three of the abductor’s previous targets/victims are individuals who are dealing with personal losses. As he targets Morgan next, he is either following the same pattern or challenging the mastermind who defeated him thrice. If it is the first scenario, then the criminal must be aware of Roman and how much she misses him. Even though he is alive, the consultant has accepted the possibility of him dying, which is revealed through her shock when Karadec informs her that he hasn’t passed away. If the abductor knows about Roman, he has to be someone close to their family, which can be a possibility even if Morgan cannot identify the former right away.

If the abductor’s target has been Morgan all along, his previous crimes can be just an introduction to him or a way to make her involved in his scheme. Having said that, the second possibility of the criminal challenging an extraordinary opponent cannot be ruled out. The anonymous character may only have a two-episode arc in ‘High Potential’ without any personal connection to the consultant or her family, and the mystery behind his identity can be a cliffhanger effectively used to leave the viewers on the edge of their seats as the first season concludes.

Will Morgan End Up Together With Tom or Karadec?

One of the surprises the first season finale of the crime drama series delivers is the reintroduction of Tom after his intricate breakup with Morgan. She invites him to be her date at the gala organized by the police department, which happens when Karadec’s feelings for her grow visibly. He gets captivated by her when she shows up at the occasion, and he does not even try to hide his astonishment. However, sadly, both of them may not end up together with Morgan, at least in the near future. Even though Morgan pulls some strings to invite Tom to the gala, her efforts don’t mean that she still has feelings for him.

As the department celebrates an occasion, Morgan may want everybody who served the same at the place to cherish the luxury, including the committed janitor. As someone who did Tom’s work before him, she knows the hardships associated with the job, which are not even rewarded properly. The invitation can be her way of expressing gratitude towards Tom on behalf of the entire department. At the end of the day, she must have asked herself why should the top brass have all the fun. The distance between Los Angeles and San Diego is too much for Tom and Morgan’s relationship to survive, especially when the latter has three kids to look after.

When it comes to Karadec, we can be assured that the detective won’t rush into a relationship. Now that he has discovered Roman’s existence, his focus may remain on finding him for Morgan. He may want to first see whether the former couple will get back together. The officer may express his feelings towards his consultant only if Morgan and Roman don’t end up together even after their reunion.

