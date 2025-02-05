High Potential Episode 12 Recap: Partners

The twelfth episode of ABC’s crime drama series ‘High Potential,’ titled ‘Partners,’ revolves around the murder of Anson Pierce, a controversial and polarizing figure in the tech community. Morgan Gillory and Adam Karadec face a challenge when the LAPD becomes forced to investigate the case with the FBI, specifically with Special Agent Ronnie Oliver. As the two law enforcement forces collide with each other, the consultant delves into the mysteries behind the crime, all the while dealing with her personal affairs as a single mother. In addition, Karadec makes a life-altering decision concerning his future or career, warranting an exploration into his reasoning behind it! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Mysterious Murder of Anson Pierce Paves the Way for the Reunion of Karadec and Oliver

‘Partners’ begins with Anson Pierce, a tech developer and the mastermind behind the AI deepfake app Enigmafied, landing in Los Angeles after an Orange County visit. Right after disembarking from his plane, he gets killed out of nowhere in the presence of his dog and three bodyguards. A conflict concerning the exact location of the crime scene brings both the LAPD and the FBI to the case. While Adam Karadec is in charge on behalf of the local police force, Ronnie Oliver joins the investigation for the federal bureau. Morgan notices friction between the two officers immediately and soon learns that they used to be partners long before she joined the department.

Karadec and Morgan talk to Anson’s mother and three bodyguards about the victim, only to learn that a part of the entire tech community has hated him for being the mind behind a deepfake tool. The medical examiner confirms the preliminary conclusion that a poisonous material was used to murder the man, especially since there is a small hole visible in the skin of the victim, which an injection must have caused. Oliver is unsatisfied with the coroner’s observations and wants the FBI’s medical personnel to do the job for better results. Meanwhile, Daphne plugs in a flash drive found in Anson’s jacket, which shuts down the systems in the entire station.

Morgan uses her skills to conclude that the flash drive does not belong to Anson since it is an outdated model for a tech expert to own. The officers track down the actual owner of the storage device, Simon Keating, but meet a dead end. The latter reveals that he gave the flash drive to Anson to expose the vulnerabilities of the AI app/platform, hoping that it would earn him an opportunity to work with the developer. While the LAPD is focused on Keating, the FBI transports Anson’s body to its base. Unfortunately, a masked man hijacks the van before it reaches the bureau and destroys the dead body to avoid a more comprehensive investigation.

Morgan Finds the Person Behind the “Murder Weapon”

After Anson’s dead body is destroyed, Morgan and Karadec end up at square one. As they grapple with the lack of evidence, the pressure from the FBI to hand over the investigation increases, paving the way for a heated confrontation between Karadec and Oliver. The detective asks the special agent to make every piece of intel available to him and his consultant as part of a deal. He assures Oliver that he will back off from the case if he cannot produce a lead based on the intel. The proposition works in favor of the LAPD as Morgan uses the available information to track down the person behind the poison used to kill Anson.

Morgan delves deeper into the people who have access to high-end poison in the city and comes across Kenneth Sutton, who also has a motive to kill Anson. His daughter, Julia, killed herself after a deepfake video of her, created using the developer’s app, went viral. The FBI had already suspected and interrogated him, but the agents cleared his name since he hadn’t left his apartment around the time the victim died. What they don’t see catches Morgan’s attention. She observes that Kenneth had worn gloves when he last visited his daughter’s grave with flowers. She concludes that he hid the poison in the bouquet for his accomplice to collect later.

Morgan and Karadec then confront Kenneth, who tries to escape by jumping from the stairs, only to kill himself. The FBI and LAPD then focus on finding the person who collected the poison from Julia’s grave. Their investigation leads them to Aria Vale, who confesses to having a physical altercation with Anson the day he died, which explains the marks on his body. One of her earrings also created a hole in his skin, shedding light on another lead.

Morgan Solves Anson’s Murder and Becomes Karadec’s Official Partner

When the interrogation of Aria Vale also fails to produce any new leads, Karadec, Oliver, and Morgan face several unanswered questions. The former then discusses the books and documents found in Kenneth’s house, which turns on a bulb in his consultant’s brain. She turns the two officers’ attention towards the works of Louisa May Alcott in Kenneth’s cupboard and a famous quote written by her: “It takes two flints to make a fire.” Morgan connects the quote to the flint she saw in the keychain of Parker Graham, one of Anson’s bodyguards. She theorizes that Parker was in a relationship with Julia when she killed herself, explaining his motive behind murdering his client.

Morgan adds that Anson was killed using the poison that was poured onto a dog collar. Kenneth hid the same in the flowers placed on Julia’s grave, and Parker eventually collected it. The bodyguard then swapped it with the collar of Anson’s dog, Edison. When the pet cuddled with his master, the poison entered the app developer’s body through his skin, killing him. Morgan’s theory proves to be right as Karadec and Oliver soon find out that Parker is trying to escape using his victim’s private aircraft. Daphne and Simon Keating then team up together to hack into the plane’s motherboard, paving the way for the murderer’s arrest.

After the case is closed, Oliver apologizes to Karadec. When they were partners, they incorrectly logged a large sum of money found at a crime scene into the evidence file, creating a rumor that they stole the same. Oliver then left the department to join the FBI, abandoning his partner, who had to clear both of their names alone. As a token of gratitude, Oliver pulls some strings to offer the detective a job at the FBI, which would make them partners again. However, Karadec turns down the opportunity to continue working for the LAPD and with his new “partner,” Morgan.

Karadec’s decision reveals his possible feelings for Morgan. He may have turned down the offer to join the FBI to continue sharing his life with the consultant, even though professionally, for now. His behavior towards her has definitely changed and become gentle, which can be a sign of his growing affection towards her. The episode ends with Morgan giving a treat to Ludo, her ex-husband, who passes out due to dehydration and exhaustion after taking care of their children for a long period.

