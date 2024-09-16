High Potential: Is the ABC Show Inspired By a True Story?

The ABC/Hulu crime drama show, ‘High Potential,’ revolves around Morgan, a single mother of three children, who uses her high IQ to solve an impossible crime during one of her shifts as a cleaner at the police headquarters. Subsequently, Morgan is recruited by the police as a consultant to help with other complex crimes that evade the authorities. She partners with a straight-laced detective named Karadec, who becomes her other half in an eccentric but effective crime-solving duo.

Created by Drew Goddard, ‘High Potential’ leaps into a unique premise where a gifted civilian uses her abilities to apprehend criminals while trying to be a good parent to all her children. The series blends riddle-like crimes with character, intrigue, and a dose of situational comedy that keeps things fresh and enjoyable. Naturally, given its central topic of IQ and how it plays a part in a bizarre setup of Morgan aiding the police department, questions may be raised about the show’s authenticity and connection to reality.

High Potential is a Remake of a French Crime Series

‘High Potential’ is a fictional story based on the 2021 French crime show, ‘Haut Potentiel Intellectuel,’ created by Stéphane Carrié, Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, and Nicolas Jean. The remake is penned by Kat Sieniuc, Drew Goddard, and Dennis Saldua and taps into Morgan’s wisecracking personality and impressive abilities in front of an incident board, piecing together various parts of a crime others cannot see. While in the original show, the Lille police department serves as the primary backdrop, Morgan’s exploits take place in Los Angeles, California. As the narrative progresses, the single mother has to shift between her parenthood responsibilities and her newfound purpose as the LAPD’s latest crime-solving project.

Several aspects of the source material have been carried over, including the protagonist’s lack of discipline and her inability to heed authority. Despite that, her input is extremely valuable during investigations, proving her worth to her exasperated partner Karadec, which creates a unique push-and-pull dynamic between the two partners. In an interview, Kaitlin Olson, who plays Morgan, said, “I still love a scrappy character. Morgan’s incredibly intelligent, but it tortures her. She also is a wonderful mom who cares so much about her kids. It’s a fun departure from the degenerate characters I’ve played.”

Absurd Situations are Never Far From High Potential

Although Morgan is gifted with an extraordinary IQ, she begins her story by struggling to make ends meet while working as a cleaner at the police department. A case of serendipity leads her to land a much better job for herself, but it comes with its new challenges. “She’s the cleaning lady, and in the first episode, as she’s dancing around cleaning in the middle of the night, she knocks over a big pile of evidence,” Kaitlin Olson said. “It’s not like the police department is inadequate. They’re very capable and very talented, but because her brain just works differently, Morgan is able to just spot things that they maybe didn’t see.”

The absurd premise lends itself to an elevated drama where the central character finds a way to be useful despite her other shortcomings. Additionally, it offers a boatload of comedic setups that work seamlessly owing to Morgan’s “scrappy” nature. Unlike her new work colleagues, she is somewhat all over the place. However, uncovering the truth behind enigmatic crimes fills her with a renewed sense of confidence that she utilizes to propel herself forward in other aspects of her life, including her personal one. The crime drama is never far from the realms of fancy.

Comparisons can be made to other shows like ‘House’ and ‘The Mentalist,‘ specifically how an eccentric genius works through complex cases like they are trivial matters. During their investigation, a sprinkling of warm-hearted comedy and blossoming relationships adds a spark to the procedural narration. While dark subject matters are often brushed upon as a natural side-effect of Morgan’s foray into standard policework, things never get into bleak territory because of a competent lead who, above all, is defined by her smarts. In conclusion, the show manages to tether itself to reality through its interpersonal drama and a brilliant protagonist who has to determine whether her abilities are a gift or a curse.

