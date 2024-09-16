Where is ABC’s High Potential Filmed?

‘High Potential’ revolves around Morgan, an intellectually gifted cleaner for the police department who catches the eye of detectives Karadec and Daphne when she arranges the evidence at a crime scene and provides a breakthrough in their case. A single mother of three, Morgan is enlisted by the detectives and becomes an asset to their investigations as she has an eye for details that they often miss. Their cases take the eccentric genius from the file-stacked offices of the police department to the streets of Los Angeles, solving puzzling crimes. Created by Drew Goddard for ABC, the vibrant detective show is based on the French series ‘HPI Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.’

High Potential Filming Locations

Filming for ‘High Potential’ takes place in Los Angeles, California. The pilot episode was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, in March 2023, and principal photography began in March 2024 for the rest of the first season. With the exit of showrunner Rob Thomas in June 2024, filming went on a planned hiatus and continued in July 2024 with Todd Harthan joining as showrunner.

To simulate Morgan’s eccentric personality, lead actress Kaitlin Olson improvised several of her lines, introducing variations to different takes of a scene. “I don’t think I would ever not be able to throw improv into the shows that I do probably from now on,” said Olson in an interview. “It’s the thing that helps me keep characters fresh and real. I would never want to sound like I’m reciting a line… I have plenty of fun scenes that I add my own little spice to.”

Los Angeles, California

The majority of filming for ‘High Potential’ is carried out in the City of Angels in California. The production team operates in the Fox Studio Lot at 10201 West Pico Boulevard, where sets are built for the interior scenes of the series and most of its recurring backdrops. The renowned studio offers a controlled environment for the show, where indoor locations like the police office, interrogation room, and various crime scenes are brought to life on sets meticulously constructed under Matthew Budgeon. The studio’s resources facilitate swift transitions between different settings behind-the-scenes, expediting the filming process without the need for excessive location changes.

One particularly interesting aspect of the production is how it creates scenes involving characters driving through the streets of Los Angeles. Instead of relying on real-time footage of city streets, these sequences are shot with the actors inside a stationary vehicle surrounded by screens simulating LA streets. Through the use of advanced visual effects, the illusion of motion is created, giving us the sense of being in the bustling city without ever leaving the studio lot. The Fox Studio Lot is among the oldest film production facilities in the world and boasts some of the most cutting-edge technology for the projects housed within its soundstages. Other shows shot in the studio include Fox’s ‘House,’ ABC’s ‘Modern Family,’ and ‘American Crime Story.’

Malibu, California

For certain episodes and a change of background, the film crew venture beyond the city of Los Angeles and sets up shop in Malibu, California. Located within Los Angeles County, Malibu becomes a quintessential backdrop for cases involving stunning beaches and luxury. While shooting for the first season at the beach, the film crew was briefly interrupted by curious Los Angeles County sheriffs. The coastal city offers fresh visual contrast while maintaining the Los Angeles charm created by the show. Other productions shot here include HBO’s ‘True Detective,’ ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,’ HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies,’ and Netflix’s ‘Secret Obsession.’

Vancouver, British Columbia

The picturesque cityscape of Vancouver in the province of British Columbia became the backdrop for the debut episode of ‘High Potential’ after the pilot order by ABC on September 20, 2022. A hub of filmmaking, Vancouver was likely chosen as the shooting location of the pilot owing to its ability to mimic various cities, including Los Angeles, and its offering of generous tax incentives, which made it a cost-effective testing ground for the show. Similar films and shows shot in the city include Paramount+’s ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Monk,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ and Hulu’s ‘Under the Bridge.’

Read More: Best Detective Shows on HBO Max