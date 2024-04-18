10 Shows Like Under the Bridge You Must See

Plunging into the harrowing true story of Reena Virk’s murder, ‘Under the Bridge’ emerges as a riveting true crime drama television miniseries. Adapted from Rebecca Godfrey’s book, the show peels back the layers of a small community rocked by tragedy. Through the lens of acclaimed author Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone) viewers are thrust into the hidden world of the accused killers. As the series unravels, it exposes startling truths about the unlikely perpetrators, offering profound insights into the complexities of justice and the enduring impact of a senseless crime.

With an ensemble cast featuring Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, and Javon “Wanna” Walton, ‘Under the Bridge’ delivers a strong narrative that holds the audience from start to finish. Adapted for the screen by creator Quinn Shephard, the series promises an unforgettable exploration of the human condition and the pursuit of truth in the face of adversity. If you’re hungry for more stories centered around shocking crimes and their reverberations within communities, here are 10 shows similar to ‘Under the Bridge’ that are sure to captivate you.

10. Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)

In ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ Dustin Lance Black concocts an encapsulating true crime saga, bringing to life Jon Krakauer’s acclaimed non-fiction book. With Andrew Garfield and Gil Birmingham leading the charge as detectives delving into a harrowing murder case intertwined with the complexities of Mormonism, the series immerses viewers in a world where faith and justice collide. As police detective Jeb Pyre’s convictions are tested, the investigation into the brutal slaying of a Latter-day Saint mother and her infant daughter reveals unsettling connections to the LDS Church, unraveling a web of secrets and deception.

9. The Afterparty (2022-2023)

In a similar vein to ‘Under the Bridge,’ ‘The Afterparty’ presents a comedic twist on the murder mystery genre, offering viewers a fresh perspective on solving crime within a community. Created by Christopher Miller, the anthology series unfolds at a high school reunion after-party, with each episode unveiling the events of that fateful night from a different character’s viewpoint. The show exemplifies the “millennial whodunnit,” where the investigation becomes a journey for characters seeking redemption and a break from the monotony of everyday life. With a talented cast including Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson, ‘The Afterparty’ promises laughter, intrigue, and a departure from the mundane.

8. The Outsider (2020)

‘The Outsider,’ based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, is a crime drama series created by Richard Price. The show follows Detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) as he investigates the gruesome murder of a young boy in a small Georgia town. However, as the investigation unfolds, baffling evidence emerges, pointing to an unlikely suspect with an airtight alibi. Looking into the realms of supernatural horror and psychological thriller, ‘The Outsider’ explores the complexities of belief, skepticism, and the blurred lines between reality and the inexplicable. Similar to ‘Under the Bridge,’ ‘The Outsider unravels a haunting tale of a community torn apart by tragedy and the unsettling truths that lie beneath the surface, challenging perceptions of justice and unraveling the fabric of trust within the community.

7. Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (2020)

In ‘Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?’, viewers are immersed in the enigmatic tale surrounding the demise of Maria Marta García Belsunce, an esteemed Argentine sociologist. Under the direction of Alejandro Hartmann and Andrés Tambornino, this documentary series unearths the labyrinthine circumstances of Marta’s demise, initially classified as an accident but later labeled a homicide. Through riveting interviews, archival footage, and meticulous analysis, the show navigates through a maze of secrets, familial dynamics, and societal privilege entwined with the case. Reminiscent of ‘Under the Bridge,’ which delves into a community’s response to a shocking crime, ‘Carmel’ reveals the intricate layers of a high-profile mystery, uncovering the unsettling truths concealed within an opulent Argentine enclave.

6. The Sinner (2017-2021)

Step into the compelling world of ‘The Sinner,’ where each season unravels a standalone mystery that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Created by Derek Simonds, this gripping anthology series follows Bill Pullman’s character, Detective Harry Ambrose, as he pieces together the psyche of seemingly ordinary people who commit inexplicable acts of violence. With each case, viewers are taken on a thrilling journey through the dark annals of human nature, exploring the depths of trauma, guilt, and the darkest corners of the human psyche. As with ‘Under the Bridge,’ ‘The Sinner’ offers an exploration of the intricate webs of deceit and hidden motivations that lurk beneath the surface of seemingly idyllic communities, leaving audiences captivated and craving more with each twist and turn.

5. One of Us is Lying (2021-2022)

In ‘One of Us is Lying,’ a mystery drama series adapted from Karen M. McManus’s best-selling novel, viewers are plunged into the scandalous world of Bayview High School. Created by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, the show follows the aftermath of a high school student’s sudden death during detention, which sparks a tumultuous investigation uncovering dark secrets and hidden motives among the suspects. As tensions rise and alliances shift, each character becomes a potential suspect, weaving a tangled web of lies and deceit. Much like ‘Under the Bridge,’ ‘One of Us is Lying’ tantalizes viewers with its intricate plot twists and compelling character dynamics, offering a gripping exploration of the consequences of secrets and betrayal within a close-knit community.

4. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

‘Broadchurch‘ shares thematic similarities with ‘Under the Bridge’ as both shows plunge into the repercussions of a tragic event within a small community. Created by Chris Chibnall, ‘Broadchurch’ follows Detectives Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) as they investigate the murder of a young boy in a close-knit coastal town. As the investigation unfolds, dark secrets and hidden tensions emerge, fracturing the tight-knit community. With stellar performances from its cast, including Jodie Whittaker and Arthur Darvill, ‘Broadchurch’ navigates themes of grief, guilt, and redemption, resonating with the emotional depth and complexity seen in ‘Under the Bridge.’

3. Top of the Lake (2013-2017)

Both ‘Top of the Lake’ and ‘Under the Bridge’ immerse viewers in the haunting aftermath of a mysterious crime within a tight-knit community. In ‘Top of the Lake,’ created by Jane Campion and Gerard Lee, Detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss) returns to her remote New Zealand hometown to investigate the disappearance of a pregnant 12-year-old girl. As she navigates through the insular community, Griffin unearths a labyrinth of secrets, traumas, and dark truths, mirroring the unsettling revelations portrayed in ‘Under the Bridge.’ With a stellar ensemble cast including Holly Hunter, Peter Mullan, and David Wenham, ‘Top of the Lake’ delivers a riveting exploration of human nature, trauma, and the complexities of community dynamics.

2. The Killing (2011-2014)

For those captivated by the convoluted web of secrets and the haunting atmosphere of ‘Under the Bridge,’ ‘The Killing’ serves as a perfect follow-up. Veena Sud’s masterful creation immerses viewers in the gritty world of homicide detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder as they pee the mysteries behind Seattle’s darkest crimes. The series’ slow-burning tension, morally grey characters, and atmospheric setting mirror the haunting allure of ‘Under the Bridge,’ drawing audiences into a labyrinth of deceit and betrayal. With its nuanced storytelling and standout performances from Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman, and the ensemble cast, ‘The Killing’ offers a gripping exploration of human nature and the blurred lines between right and wrong.

1. Sharp Objects (2018)

For aficionados of the dark and twisted narratives akin to ‘Under the Bridge,’ ‘Sharp Objects‘ emerges as an unmissable gem. Adapted from Gillian Flynn’s chilling novel, this HBO miniseries taps into the depths of small-town secrets and family dysfunction with razor-sharp precision. Led by the incomparable Amy Adams as troubled journalist Camille Preaker, the show immerses viewers in a haunting tale of unresolved trauma, buried truths, and psychological unraveling. From the very first scene, ‘Sharp Objects’ ensnares audiences with its haunting atmosphere, intricate character dynamics, and jaw-dropping plot twists, refusing to release its grip until its shocking conclusion. If you crave psychological depth, atmospheric tension, and unparalleled storytelling, ‘Sharp Objects’ is a must-watch masterpiece that will leave you breathless.

