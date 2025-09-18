Gen V: What Happened to Andre? How Did Chance Perdomo Die?

The second season of Prime Video’s ‘Gen V’ brings back the Guardians of Godolkin as they find themselves in a treacherous new situation following the previous season finales of ‘Gen V’ and ‘The Boys.’ The country is under the rule of Homelander, and Marie, Emma, and Jordan are forced to go back to Godolkin, which is, ironically, the safest place for them at the moment. They were held captive in the last season, along with Andre, who does not appear in Season 2. The character’s death is linked to the tragic passing of the actor. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Andre Anderson Dies a Hero in Gen V

Four young Supes were sent to Elmira at the end of ‘Gen V’ Season 1, but only three of them come out alive. This fact is dropped in the first scene of Season 2, where Jordan and Emma are brought back to Godolkin, thanks to a deal Cate made on their behalf. She thought Andre would be with them, which is why she is shocked to discover that he died at Elmira. Emma and Jordan are still processing the loss of their friend, and while Cate is also heartbroken about it, they partly blame her for his death. Jordan also blames Marie, who was the first to escape Elmira and did not come back to rescue her friends. They believe that had Marie helped them then, Andre would still be alive.

The entire story about the circumstances around Andre’s passing comes when Jordan and Emma find Marie, who has been on the run since she escaped Elmira. It turns out that Marie’s escape convinced Andre that there was a way for him, Emma, and Jordan to escape as well. A plan formed in his mind as he thought of breaking off a metal maintenance pipe and using the opening to escape. He could have done it alone and left, but he didn’t want to leave Emma and Jordan behind. So, he waited for the right opportunity. Unbeknownst to him, his escape plan was figured out, and by the time he led Emma and Jordan to the pipe, it had been sealed off with a brick wall. Because Andre’s powers were limited to metal, he couldn’t tear off the wall. Still, this setback didn’t stop him.

There was only a heavy metal door between them and their freedom, so he gave it all to pull it off its hinges. The problem was that the door was too heavy and Andre wasn’t strong enough. What’s worse is that he didn’t tell his friends that he had a condition where heavy use of his powers would lead to migraines and tremors, much like his dad does in Season 1. He knew stretching his powers to their extreme could kill him, but he was on a mission. Even though Jordan and Emma begged him to stop, he kept going until eventually his brain gave up. He had a stroke and died on the spot. His death shakes up his friends (including Cate and Sam) and leads the characters on a path that decides the course of their future.

Chance Perdomo Passed Away Following an Accident

27-year-old Chance Perdomo died on March 30, 2024, due to the injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born in LA on October 19, 1996, he moved to England as a child and decided to pursue acting after graduating from school. He was a part of the National Youth Theatre and the Identity School of Acting. Before playing Andre Anderson in ‘Gen V,’ he was known for playing Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ In 2018, he received a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Jerome Rogers in ‘Killed by My Debt.’ He also played Landon Gibson in the ‘After’ movies.

The creators of ‘Gen V’ revealed that Andre’s storyline was planned to receive major expansion in Season 2, with at least five episodes featuring him prominently. The actor’s sudden death happened a few days before the table read for the second season. The show’s cast and crew were devastated by the loss. In a statement released by the show’s producers, Chance was described as “charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.” Soon after, it was announced that Andre’s character would not be recast, and the second season had received extensive rewrites to “refract” the storylines to “honor Chance and his legacy.” The show’s creators mentioned that paying tribute to the actor and his character was one of the top priorities while making the second season, and they are glad that Andre remains the story’s core and drives the rest of the characters to do better.

