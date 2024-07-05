Gerald Vinnett: Where is Barbecue Showdown Season 3’s Runner-Up Now?

While many reality competition stars are motivated by name and fame, it genuinely appears as if Gerald Vinnett’s sole inspiration is to garner experiences so as to improve his own craft. After all, hailing from a small town on the outskirts of New Orleans, Louisiana, this rising barbecuing chef doesn’t have any professional training and prefers to stick to the homey feel of this food too. That’s why he signed up to be a part of Netflix’s ‘Barbecue Showdown’ season 3 in the first place, unaware it would soon change both his personal as well as professional life for the better.

Gerald Vinnett’s Has Always Wanted to Take Barbecuing to New Heights

Considering Gerald hails from a small town as the son of a pastor, barbecues have almost always been an integral part of his life growing up, at least on a familial as well as social level. He was, thus, apparently relatively young when he first realized his passion for the same, driving him to hone his skills through experiences at different levels — at home, among friends, or via catering. That’s partly why he often had trouble stepping out of his comfort zone in the show, only to recognize that if he didn’t take a leap of faith, his dreams of establishing his own joint to put St. Rose on the map wouldn’t pan out.

Gerald truly did prioritize flavors and quality every step of the way, which is how he ultimately reached the finale despite a few struggles as well as average cooks along the way. He then continued following his heart to do his best, but alas, a thing as simple as less salt in one of his dishes led him to lose the title of ‘Barbecue Showdown’ Champion. He had actually had a great cook, and despite judges’ doubts, his meats were perfect, but just a pinch of salt/seasoning issue in his mac and cheese ended up being the difference between him and winner Shaticka Robinson.

Gerald Vinnett’s Big Papi Smokehouse is Not Just an Idea

Although Gerald’s accounts in the original show did make it appear as if his dream is to one day establish his own eating joint by the name of Big Papi Smokehouse, the truth is it has been in the works since 2013. In other words, from the moment this Louisiana native has been dabbling in the world of barbecuing, he has hoped to combine his food with the feeling of soul. He has hence been working hard to achieve the same despite following his passion only on the weekends owing to his full-time job, even resulting in his earning the $7,500 Kingsford Preserve Pit Fellowship Grant in 2021.

Since then, Gerald has actually been traveling the nation on the weekends, having a stall step up under his brand’s name at every event/fest that would have him, all the while holding a job. In fact, the Louisiana State University currently still serves as the Gas Turbine/HRSG Team Lead at Entergy, an origination with which he has admittedly been involved for over 12 years as of writing. Nevertheless, it’s imperative to note that even though Gerald’s dream is to have a property eatery or food truck one day, he still continues to fulfill online orders and provide full catering services.

Gerald Vinnett’s Personal Life is Full of Joy

While Gerald prefers to keep a significant portion of his private life away from the limelight, we do know he’s a happily married father of two young boys who are also very socially active. Whether it be his family, close friends, or fellow cast members turned lifelong friends, he does his best to spend time with them whenever possible, all the while continuing to be a football enthusiast too. We should actually specify that it appears as if he has since maintained such close bonds with fellow contestants Kareem El-Ghayesh, Luis Rivera, plus Tung Nguyen, that they now consider one another brothers.

