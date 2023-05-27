8 Reality Shows Like Barbecue Showdown You Must See

Since its premiere in 2020, ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ formerly known as ‘The American Barbecue Showdown,’ has accrued a widespread following. The show follows eight contestants going head to head to establish the ultimate American Barbecue Champion. The contestants undergo a number of challenges on a weekly basis and try to come out on top. With smoky flavors and delectable skills, ‘Barbecue Showdown’ by Netflix is just one of the many reality television shows showcasing the brilliance of pitmasters across the country.

Judging the show are two renowned chefs, Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso. In addition to the experts judging the contestants for their fiery skills, the show also features hosts Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis. So, if the display of cooking skills and savory goodness appealed to you just as much, here is a list of shows similar to ‘Barbecue Showdown.’ You can watch several shows, like ‘Barbecue Showdown’, on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon (2019 -)

This cooking competition follows contestants going against each other in teams headed by Flay and Symon. The reality television show features judges Chefs Moe Cason, Chris Lilly and Amy Mills. Over the years, the show has added hosts Eddie Jackson, Jet Tila and Anne Burrell. With flavor on the line, barbecue experts go head to head to win the title of the best cook. The show focuses on a number of major tips and tricks that makes different meats so appealing. As contestants try to come up with diversified menus and produce the most delicious dishes, the show takes barbecuing to another level. So, if the savory delicacies and fight for the coveted title in ‘Barbecue Showdown’ interested you, then you’ll find ‘BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon’ equally intriguing.

7. BBQ Pit Wars (2014 – 2015)

One of the biggest barbecue competitions featuring talented cooks across the country, ‘BBQ Pit Wars,’ follows contestants competing against each other to produce the most delicious barbecue. With industry experts judging the show and testing the dishes, the stakes remain extremely high. Moreover, the show doesn’t pertain to a location and instead goes down an explorative route. The show travels from Kansas City to Atlanta across the BBQ belt to find the best barbecue. Featuring a similar vigor and vivacity for cooking and barbecue, ‘BBQ Pit Wars’ will keep you entertained just as much as ‘Barbecue Showdown.’

6. Primal Grill with Steven Raichlen (2008 – 2010)

In this television show, the award-winning culinary writer, TV host and novelist undertakes an intensive dive into the basics of barbecue. The technocrat looks at the tools, fuels and even the techniques that are used worldwide by pitmasters. This reality show focuses on the skills that transform an ordinary barbecue into a remarkable experience. From looking at the basics to diving into the best of the culinary products, ‘Primal Grill with Steven Raichlen’ manages to encapsulate the prolific boom and appeal of barbecue. If ‘Barbecue Showdown’ interested you for its competitive streak, ‘Primal Grill with Steven Raichlen’ will offer you an insight into the exploding industry and its intricacies.

5. Fire Masters (2019 -)

Lovers of open flames and savory smokiness compete against each other in this competition. The reality show follows contestants facing off against each other in a difficult culinary challenge where they are pushed to the very edge. The Food Network reality television show is hosted by Dylan Benoit. The winner of the show receives a cash prize of $10,000. The highly competitive premise also provides the winner with a coveted title, making the competition even more fierce. As such, if the flame game in ‘Barbecue Showdown’ appealed to you, then you’ll find ‘Fire Masters’ equally enjoyable.

4. BBQ Pitmasters (2009 – 2015)

Originally a TLC show, ‘BBQ Pitmasters’ later came to Destination America and featured a number of barbecue teams competing against each other in different barbecue contests. Like most reality shows, ‘BBQ Pitmasters’ follows contestants producing the best-smoked meats in order to win cash prizes and accolades for their skills and abilities. Kevin Roberts hosted the show, and judges Myron Mixon, Art Smith and Warren Sapp judged one of the seasons of the show. Featuring a burgeoning barbecue circuit ride, ‘BBQ Pitmasters’ tests skills, control and taste, making this the right reality show for you to binge next!

3. Kids BBQ Championship (2016 – 2017)

The Food Network reality show follows the ingenuous cooking skills of young children. The show follows contestants aged 10 to 13 going head to head in a barbecue competition. The eight contestants put their best foot forward and showcase their grilling abilities to win a cash prize of $20,000 and get a chance to get featured in an issue of the Food Network Magazine. Hosted by Camila Alves and Eddie Jackson, ‘Kids BBQ Championship’ features guest judges who decide the winner of each round. Even though the show may have a different premise and features each round based on unique themes, it still features all the delectable goodness of a barbecue that made ‘Barbecue Showdown’ worth watching.

2. BBQ Blitz (2015 -)

This show features former football player Eddie Jackson as the host. ‘BBQ Blitz’ features a slightly different format than any average cooking show. The reality tv show features Eddie Jackson visiting various cities in each episode. The former football player, who had also starred on ‘MasterChef’ in 2013, visits different cities and shortlists the three best grillers, smokers and fire-roasters. What ensues is a high-stake competition and an outdoor cook-off before an audience. The winner walks away with a $5000 cash prize and the title of the town’s best barbeque maker. Naturally, if you loved the fight to be the best in ‘Barbecue Showdown’, then you’ll find this reality show’s premise equally fun.

1. BBQuest (2018 -)

This reality television show follows the quest for taste and flavor. The show features barbecue enthusiast and Texan native Kelsey Pribilski embarking on a journey to find the secret menu items in some of the most famous barbecue joints in the state of Texas. With each episode, the host Kelsey Pribilski looks at the different flavors, spices, rubs and techniques that make each cut and type of meat special.

The show not only discovers the appetizing flavors and succulent meats of Texas joints but also delves into the traditional form of cooking that honors Western heritage. Kelsey is joined by co-host Jess Pryles in season 3. Additionally, the show doesn’t leave behind cutting-edge technology and looks at all the methods that make barbecue so flavorsome in Texas. As such, this show will offer the same mouth-watering narrative that caught your attention in ‘Barbecue Showdown.’

