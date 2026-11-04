The Greatest: Did Geraldine Liston Leave Sonny Liston in Real Life? How Did She Die?

Created by Ben Watkins, Prime Video’s ‘The Greatest‘ is a biographical sports series that offers a dramatized look at the life of one of the most legendary athletes ever to live. Before Muhammad Ali became a titan in the boxing industry and a fierce human rights advocate, he was known as Cassius Clay, a young man determined to be recognized by the world. The show takes us along on his journey from clinching the Olympic gold as an amateur to going professional, but that is merely one half of the story. In parallel, we are also introduced to Sonny Liston, a force of nature who, in real life, was the world heavyweight champion prior to Ali. As more of his story unfolds, the role of his wife, Geraldine Liston, becomes increasingly prominent, introducing us to a powerful woman in her own right.

Geraldine and Sonny Liston’s Separation is a Fictional Beat in the Prime Video Series

While we see Geraldine Liston leave her husband, Sonny Liston, in her final appearance on ‘The Greatest,’ that entire moment is a fictional construct by Ben Watkins and his writing team. In reality, there are no records of Geraldine separating from, or ending her marriage to Sonny prior to his passing. Considering the limited accounts about her personal life, the writers may have exercised creative liberties to create a more dramatically charged narrative, and the result of that is Sonny and Geraldine’s larger arc over the course of the show, which not only makes them feel more realistic as characters, but also adds points of contrast with Muhammad Ali, referred to in the show by his birth name, Cassius Clay.

Geraldine was born on January 25, 1925, to parents Arthur Chambers and Eva Bell Chambers, in St. Louis, Missouri. Although information about her childhood remains sparse as of writing, reports indicate that by the mid-1950s she was a single mother when she met Sonny. Following his parole from the Missouri State Penitentiary in 1952, Sonny had been working as a laborer at a local munitions factory and steel plant, all the while harboring a desire to go professional in the world of boxing. The two eventually began courting, and after several years together, they married on September 3, 1957. By the following year, however, the family had to move to Philadelphia, ushering in a new chapter in Geraldine’s life.

Geraldine and Sonny Liston Remained Married Despite His Alleged Misconduct

Geraldine Liston’s life in Philadelphia over the following decade largely involved balancing her personal responsibilities with her role in Sonny Liston’s life. As per reports, he struggled with reading and writing, and Geraldine helped him write his name more fluidly so he could sign autographs in public. Often, she would also pre-sign blocks of pages or photos during busy events. It has also been reported that Geraldine managed Sonny’s finances to some extent, which is an aspect that the show dramatizes in its depiction of the couple. With Sonny’s rise as a boxer, however, the family came under increased scrutiny, and controversies surrounding Sonny began to emerge.

In March 1963, Pearl Grayson, the wife of a Chicago police officer who had previously worked as Sonny’s bodyguard, accused the boxer of assaulting and beating her during a car ride in Chicago. She subsequently filed a $100,000 civil lawsuit against him in October that year, alleging assault and battery, with reports indicating that the matter was settled privately. This event is reimagined as a major turning point in the narrative of ‘The Greatest,’ which implicitly characterizes the alleged incident as sexual assault. In real life, however, no evidence has been put forth suggesting such a claim, and there are no records of Geraldine seeking a separation or divorce in response to the allegations. Instead, she remained married to Sonny, accompanying him through the subsequent years.

Geraldine Liston Passed Away in Her Hometown at the Age of 80

Sonny Liston’s reign as the world heavyweight champion came to an end in 1964, after his defeat against Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay) on February 25, 1964. This match, along with the subsequent rematch on May 25, 1965, which also ended in Sonny’s defeat, had a significant impact on his family, particularly Geraldine Liston. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, she confronted Sonny after the 1965 rematch and questioned why he had remained on the canvas rather than continuing the fight. It is a position she seemingly held on to for many years, later telling a television interviewer, “I think Sonny gave that second fight away.” The Liston family subsequently relocated to Las Vegas in 1966, and in the following year, Sonny and Geraldine adopted a three-year-old boy named Daniel while visiting Sweden.

Geraldine was visiting her mother in St. Louis with Daniel over Christmas in 1970 when Sonny died at their Las Vegas home. She discovered his remains in their bedroom on January 5, 1971, with medical examiners attributing his death to natural causes, though the precise circumstances remain uncertain. Following this, Geraldine remained in Las Vegas for another nine years, working as a casino hostess before eventually returning to St. Louis, where she worked as a medical technician and remained out of public attention. She died on April 4, 2005, aged 80, and was buried at Saint Peter’s Cemetery in Normandy, St. Louis County. Sonny Liston’s life and boxing career have remained in the public consciousness over the years. Geraldine also played a formidable role in steering the course of history, and the show honors that by reimagining her as an anchor to its story.

Read More: Where Was The Greatest Filmed?