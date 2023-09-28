Gerry Turners Net Worth: How Rich is the Golden Bachelor?

With ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ breaking every bound of not only its title but also its parent production in every way conceivable, we get a reality dating series absolutely unlike any other. After all, it revolves around an elderly hopeless romantic as he takes up a second shot at love in the hopes of finding a partner with whom he can comfortably share the rest of his sunset life. This individual is actually Gerry Turner — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, his background, his profession, as well as his net worth; well, we’ve got the crucial details for you.

How Did Gerry Turner Earn His Money?

Although a Devenport, Iowa native through and through, 1951-born family man Gerry has reportedly been based in Hudson, Indiana, as a retired restauranteur for the past few years. The truth is he was married to his high school sweetheart Tori in 1974 and“they lived a full and happy life” before Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017. “She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that’s the thought that I have,” Gerry told GMA. “…For awhile it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay. But we always told each other when one of us goes, we want the other to be happy. She’s up there rooting [for me].”

For what it’s worth, it was actually the two daughters Gerry shares with Toni who suggested that he sign up for the show, and he has the complete support of his two granddaughters too. As a result, he truly doesn’t mind opening up about the fact that although he lives in his lakeside dream house worth $637K at the moment, he wants someone with whom he can share that space with. Moreover, he’s proud of the new demographic he can represent – “Not just for myself but for people my age, that this show has been developed and it has come to reality.”

Coming to Gerry’s profession, as mentioned above, according to ABC he’s a retired restauranteur who is still an active part of the food industry but not as a consultant or any way you might think. It’s just that he often prefers to keep himself as well as local eateries busy by ” hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at” new and old haunts alike. So now that he has learned he’s quick to tears, it looks like he’s determined to keep this tradition alive by inviting more people into his life.

Gerry Turner’s Net Worth

Considering the fact Gerry actually used to own restaurants and is now comfortably retired, it comes as no surprise he has managed to amass significant wealth for himself over the years. Moreover, because his late wife was his high school sweetheart and used to work too, it’s safe to assume he inherited some of her individual funds following her unfortunate demise as well. Therefore, with all this, combined with his assets as well as recent television appearance, we believe his net worth to be close to $1.5 million as of writing.

