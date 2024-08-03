Gianna Pettus: Where is Too Hot to Handle Season 6 Individual Winner Now?

With Gianna Pettus being the epitome of beauty and grace, she definitely left a mark on the hearts of reality fans across the world during her stint in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 6. The truth is she wasn’t able to build a romantic connection with anybody despite her best attempts, yet the way she handled adversity made it clear she’s quite positively mature for her age. Therefore, of course, since she also showed unwavering regard for the retreat’s rules as well as noticeable growth as an individual, Lana rewarded her with $25,000 from the prize pot.

Despite a Lack of Romance, Gianna Pettus Made the Most of Lana’s Retreat

From the moment we first came across university student Gianna on our screens, she indicated she has a tendency to treat boys like playthings for her own pleasure rather than anything else. In fact, she went as far as to concede there was once a time she was talking to 30 men at once and could have her pick without any issues, so her friends ended up nominating her for this show. They wanted her to be her authentic, beautiful, intelligent self without relying on others for any sort of fulfillment, which is something she realized by devoting herself to the workshops.

The fact that Gianna didn’t pursue any passionless connections just for the sake of it also made it evident she was dedicated to the show’s format, even if she wanted to stray sometimes. She actually kissed both Jordan Frank and Joao Coronel on the very first day when there were no rules, only to decide it would be better if she remained single since she didn’t feel a spark with either of them.

Gianna was also heartbroken when her brand new partner, Louis Russell, was eliminated around the halfway mark, alongside her closest friend in the villa, Kylisha Jageshar, yet she still didn’t close off. She did almost slip with newcomer Jalen Olomu-Brown by letting him kiss her and share her bed during his 24-hour free pass, yet she quickly managed to stop things from going further too. She recognized she could have fallen into her old habit of becoming emotionlessly involved, so she again chose to reach this retreat’s end as a singleton without any rule breaks – Lana wasn’t in charge when she kissed the three men.

Gianna Pettus is Quite Family-Oriented

Although reportedly an Arkansas native, Gianna actually spent the majority of her childhood years with cousins on her grandmother’s farm in Missouri, so she has a special place in her heart for her entire family. The truth is she used to occupy most of her free time back then either by lending a hand in farm work like milking cows or pursuing her passion for dance, making her the perfect blend of a city and a country girl. However, if there’s one thing her online presence makes evident, it is that she has an especially close bond with her parents — Shawna and Joe — as well as her now 14-year-old little brother, Asher.

In fact, while Shawna’s social media platforms are filled with family shots or appreciation posts for her children, Gianna has conceded her parents were indeed the ones who taught her the meaning of unconditional love. Yet, she does seemingly share a much deeper bond with her dad, especially because she still remembers he showed up for her very first father-daughter dance in school a mere day after his appendectomy. “I realized you would always show up,” she once penned, as seen above. “No matter the circumstance… your love for me [has been] selfless and surpassed any boundary and obstacle… I love you.”

With Multiple Deals in Her Bag, Gianna Pettus is a Rising Public Figure

While Gianna is technically still pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Arkansas, she has also long established a career as an influencer and public figure. In fact, this sports fanatic, travel enthusiast, and ‘The Office’ lover has already built a name for herself in the beauty/fashion field with affiliations with brands like Skims as well as Vivrelle. This has only propelled further with her appearance in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ particularly as it is bound to open many more doors for her as a content creator and dancer — we specify dance because this 21-year-old has never really parted ways with this creative art form.

