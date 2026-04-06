Who is Gigi? Who Plays Her in XO, Kitty?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘XO, Kitty’ finally brings Kitty and Min Ho together. Their frenemies-to-lovers arc blossoms into a dreamy romance, but as their relationship strengthens, new challenges also come to light. One of the things that Kitty has to make peace with is the people that Min Ho has loved before her. One of those people is Gigi. Marius describes her as Min Ho’s first love, and meeting her makes Kitty realise exactly how and why someone would fall for her. While she is introduced as a potential rival for Kitty, she turns out to be so much more than that as her story is further explored over the course of the season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Christine Hwang Portrays the Magnetic Persona of Gigi

Christine Hwang plays the role of Gigi in the third season of ‘XO, Kitty.’ She has previously appeared in titles like ‘The Beast in Me’ and ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.’ While she is making a name for herself in television, she has majorly worked in theatre, where she remains active even now. Apart from acting, she is also a playwright and a lyricist. She developed an interest in musical theatre at a young age, but it wasn’t until she was in high school that she got a taste for the art, and then, there was no going back for her. While supporting herself as an artist, she has also taken up other jobs, like working as a background member on the set of ‘Gossip Girl’ and working at Barry’s. Some of her jobs included folding towels and cleaning bathrooms, among other things.

Despite the struggles of the profession, Hwang doesn’t see herself doing anything else. Through acting and writing, she also wishes to explore the idea of identity. She also advises other up-and-coming artists to focus on feeding their passion rather than focusing on the why of it all. She continues to live by the same philosophy as her career grows in leaps and bounds. In ‘XO, Kitty,’ she takes on Gigi’s role, which exudes charisma and confidence, so much so that it intimidates Kitty the moment she looks at her. What makes things more worrisome for the protagonist is when she discovers that Gigi is Min Ho’s first love, and he holds her in high regard, valuing her advice and opinion above all else. At first, this makes her jealous, but soon, she understands that there is more to Min Ho’s relationship with Gigi than meets the eye.

Gigi isn’t just revered by Min Ho, but she is also loved by his family. In fact, anyone who comes across Gigi cannot help but fall for her. She commands respect and owns every room she walks into. While she might appear as an intimidating figure, she is also a very helpful and supportive person. When she sees how talented Yuri is at fashion, she encourages her to participate in a fashion show contest and exhibit her skills. At the same time, she also acts as a guiding light for Min Ho, particularly when he and Kitty are going through a rough patch in their relationship. At the end of the day, she turns out to be nothing like the romantic rival that Kitty had imagined her to be. By the end of the season, Gigi is established as an admirable person, and Hwang’s personal charm works a lot towards making the character so likable.

Read More: XO, Kitty Season 3 Ending Explained: Do Kitty and Min Ho End Up Together?