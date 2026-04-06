Who is Marius? Who Plays Him in XO, Kitty?

Netflix’s ‘XO Kitty‘ follows the titular character on a journey to find love and friendship. The previous season ended with Kitty discovering her feelings for Min Ho, and in this season, she gets to act on them. While it is one thing to live in a fairytale romance inside one’s mind, it is completely different to actually live it. With Min Ho comes his complex world, including his friends, one of whom is Marius. After his mysterious disappearance for two seasons, he finally returns to cause trouble and chaos for Kitty and everyone else around them. Sure enough, not everything is what meets the eye with him, but the more Kitty starts to get to know him, the more she realises that Marius is much more complicated than he appears at first glance. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sule Thelwell Brings Forth Marius’ Complexity and Charisma

Sule Thelwell plays the role of Marius in the third season of ‘XO, Kitty.’ This is his first major role after his appearance as Desmond in Hulu’s crime drama series, ‘Saint X.’ The Jamaican actor is an alumnus of Glenmuir High School and DeCarteret College and developed a love for the arts at a young age. He had a knack for copying accents of different characters since he was a boy, and while he explored other interests over the years, he eventually came back to acting. Between 2017 and 2020, he started to win awards at the local Jamaica Cultural Development Commission competitions in speech and drama competitions. He then joined Rayon McLean’s QUILT Performing Arts Company, where he honed his craft. At the same time, he also applied to drama schools and eventually got into the University of London.

Thelwell continued to work on his craft at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, from where he got his Bachelor of Arts in Acting. Around the same time, he also sent an audition tape, which eventually got him the role of Desmond in ‘Saint X.’ With ‘XO, Kitty,’ he has broken into a much wider fandom, playing a role that requires nuance on various levels. After being mentioned in the first two seasons, Marius finally makes an appearance in the third season and quickly becomes a cause of concern for Kitty. As Min Ho told her, Marius grows on people, and so he does on Kitty, but there are still things about him that keep him inaccessible, even to the people he claims to love. His charm and charisma are a major draw, and so are his legendary parties. But under the facade of the party boy, Marius is a deeply-layered person with a lot going on.

It takes Kitty some time, but she discovers that there is much more common between the two of them. Just as she came to KISS to follow the boy she loved (which was Dae at the time), Marius’ return is also connected to the boy he loves. But while Kitty is more open and forthcoming about her feelings, Marius prefers to play mind games. He excels in the art of manipulation and pushing everyone’s buttons, and that’s what earns him a bad rep. Underneath that chaotic exterior, however, there is an insecure and unsure kid trying to figure out what he wants and trying to get it the only way he knows how, even if it’s not the right way. Thelwell plays into this contradictory and complex nature of Marius really well, giving us yet another lovable character to root for.

Read More: Who is Pregnant in XO, Kitty? Who is the Father of the Baby?