Who is Pregnant in XO, Kitty? Who is the Father of the Baby?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘XO, Kitty‘ brings much more drama and romance to KISS, as Kitty returns for another semester. This time, things are different as she starts pursuing a romance with Min Ho. After the push and pull between them for the past two seasons, they finally delve into a relationship, witnessing the highs and lows together. At the same time, they are also faced with the reality of sustaining a relationship. Trust becomes a matter of conflict as a shocking revelation is made. Kitty discovers that someone is pregnant, and the search for the identity of the father influences not just Kitty’s relationship with Min Ho, but also that of everyone else involved in the matter. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The News of Eunice’s Pregnancy Causes a Rift Between Kitty and Min Ho

After winning the contest last season, Eunice experiences a significant change in her life as she becomes a pop star on the rise. Everyone is deeply invested in her career, and it is on Min Ho, her manager, to ensure that all goes well in her personal and professional life. He tries to be there for her, no matter what, which is why, when the time comes, it is Min Ho she turns towards for help. It turns out that since she went on the world tour, she has not been having her period. Since it has been a couple of months now, Eunice knows that this is not a good sign. She did have a sexual relationship over the summer, so it isn’t much of a stretch to think that she is pregnant.

When she tells this news to Min Ho, he is shocked and anxious. He knows that this news could destroy her career, as well as his, but at the same time, he must respect whatever choice she makes next. Because it is a sensitive matter, he doesn’t share this news with anyone, including his girlfriend, Kitty. But while he is protecting his client, Kitty misconstrues the interactions between them. She thinks that Min Ho and Eunice hooked up over the summer, and he is the father of her baby. Later, however, it turns out that there is only one person Eunice slept with when she was on tour: Dae. He went to Paris to be with her because they had been apart for too long. But after that, when she didn’t have her period, and she worried she was pregnant, she distanced herself from Dae.

Eventually, it turns out that Eunice is not pregnant at all. The reason she didn’t have her period is that she was too stressed with her new role as a pop star. While she was glad to have won the contest and to live the life of her dreams, she discovered that fame wasn’t everything it was cut out to be. Or at least, she wasn’t cut out for it. She didn’t think that she would be hounded every hour of every day and would have no private moment to herself. The pressure to be perfect started getting to her, and her mental turmoil took a physical form. When Min Ho told her that the pregnancy could cost her her career, she felt relieved in a sense, and once she thought of the possibility of going back to her previous life, the burden went off her shoulders, and she felt free again.

The Pregnancy Confirms the Relationship of an Unlikely Couple

While it is confirmed that Eunice is not pregnant, it still leaves the question of the pregnancy test that Kitty and Yuri found in the toilet in Dae’s family’s restaurant. Since Eunice leaves the stall right before, they are inclined to believe that the test belongs to her. But then, Eunice’s issue turns out to be something else, which means the test belonged to someone else entirely. Earlier in the season, Kitty’s cousin, Jiwon, joins KISS as a teacher. Despite being a lovable cousin, she turns out to be a tough and grumpy teacher. Interestingly, Kitty senses a vibe between Jiwon and Alex, which, to her, makes complete sense. She even tries to hitch them up, but Jiwon is opposed to the idea because, according to HR rules, they shouldn’t be dating at all. That, of course, turns out to be a lie.

Kitty later discovers that not only are Jiwon and Alex dating, but they have been doing so since before Kitty sensed something between them. Jiwon confesses that they met during orientation, and their opposite vibes attracted them to one another. They secretly started dating because they knew it was against the rules, and Jiwon didn’t want to lose the job she just got. Thus, their secret affair continued, and somewhere along the way, Jiwon got pregnant. In any other situation, she would have happily shared this news with everyone, but in her situation, she is reluctant and also a little worried. The whole point of coming to Seoul and working at KISS was to start a new life for herself. She’d gone against her grandma’s wish, refusing to marry the man she’d chosen for her, and leaving the house to work in a different city.

If Jiwon now told her grandma that she’d gotten pregnant, she knew her grandmother would chide her. In some ways, she felt ashamed, but at the same time, she also liked Alex and wasn’t entirely averse to the idea of having a kid with him. Still, she didn’t know what he would think, and she was worried that, as a child born of an affair himself, he wouldn’t approve of her pregnancy. This stress was starting to get to her, especially because she didn’t have anyone she could share this news with. Eventually, however, Kitty figures it out. She not only encourages Jiwon to tell Alex, who is ecstatic to discover he is going to be a dad, but Kitty also helps Jiwon patch things up with their grandma. All in all, everything turns out well in the end.

Read More: XO, Kitty Season 3 Ending Explained: Do Kitty and Min Ho End Up Together?