Are Gino and Natalie From 90 Day The Single Life Still Together?

If there’s one thing no TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ fan can deny, it’s that the relationship status of Gino Palazzolo has simply been complicated over the past few years. After all, while he had stepped into the franchise with Jasmine Pineda after initially coming across the Panamanian on a website for sugar babies, his stint on ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ explored his open relationship. That’s when we were introduced to his new girlfriend, Natalie, with whom he has also had a rather tumultuous connection leading up to ’90 Day: The Single Life’ season 5.

Gino Palazzolo and Natalie Once Shared Nothing But Sparks

From the moment Gino Palazzolo first came across our screens, he left an impression owing to the way he discussed the circumstances under which he met Jasmine Pineda and their relationship. They eventually got engaged, tied the knot, settled down in Michigan, and began a seemingly steady union, but things changed owing to arguments regarding trust issues as well as finances. In fact, he eventually revealed he had lost his attraction towards his wife because of their frequent fights, resulting in them joining couples therapy and deciding to open up their marriage.

What Gino never expected was that Jasmine would become pregnant with the baby of her longtime friend Matt Brains, even if he had started dating outside his marriage too. He had met Natalie on social media around 3 months before the filming of ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ season 9 commenced, just for him to quickly fall for her bright smile and easygoing charm. Since he felt like he could talk to her about anything and everthing over time owing to her seemingly cool, calm, collected demeanor, he even flew to Las Vegas, Nevada, to meet her for the first time.

The connection Gino and Natalie shared was simply electric, resulting in things getting pretty flirty “pretty quickly” between them, especially as they were precisely each other’s types. The fact that he seemed macho yet still had a “nerdy side” also really attracted the latter to him, which is why she agreed to come to his hotel room for the night when he asked. However, she never expected that her hopes of exploring a stable future with him would suddenly be shattered the next morning when he revealed the crucial fact that he was in an open marriage. Despite them having talked daily for months, he had never told her he was actually still married to Jasmine.

After Some On and Off, Gino Palazzolo and Natalie Are Likely Together Now

Natalie was blindsided by Gino’s admission regarding his standing with his wife, which left her with more questions than answers because she had no idea where she fit into their dynamic. In fact, in her confessional, she even stated she was wondering if she was being used as a pawn against Jasmine because he had never once mentioned the open marriage in all their time together. She even asserted she had no intention of being a “third party to anything,” but the romance between her and Gino continued as they tried to navigate their unique relationship while he was still legally bound to someone else.

What followed was chaos, complications, and catfights, even after Gio asserted that he had decided to divorce Jasmine so as to pursue an actual relationship with Natalie. That’s because the latter’s visit to Michigan to be with hr boyfriend had made her realize precisely how messy his involvement and situation with Jasmine was, making her want to have some serious conversations with them both. However, what culminated was a fight, with the Panamanian scaring “the living sh*t out of her” during a party, and her deciding to walk away for her own peace.

In other words, Gino and Natalie had broken up by the time ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ came to an end, with her asserting she is not going to take any sort of disrespect anymore. She said, “This is what happens, Gino, when you don’t make (your intentions) clear!… To be honest with you, I don’t want any part of it.” However, from what we can tell, it appears as if there is still hope for romance between Gino and Natalie because they have shown signs of still being on amicable terms. Not only do they still follow one another on their respective social media platforms, but he has also kept cozy images of them together on his feed.

While Gino Palazzolo is a Career Engineer, Natalie is Reportedly a Model

With a background in mechanical engineering, Michigan native Gino had served as a product development engineer at Ford Motor Company for a long time. However, upon being laid off from the organization during the pandemic, he decided to switch gears to take on another engineering position, this time at Faurecia Automotive Technology. From what we can tell, he continues to work there to this day, all the while also navigating his personal relationships and embracing his passion for travel. On the other hand, since Natalie has always preferred to keep her professional experiences well out of the limelight, all we know is that the Las Vegas-based dog mom is a model with a beauty-industry portfolio.

