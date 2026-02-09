Are Sophie and Pedro From 90 Day The Single Life Still Together?

While both Sophie Sierra and Pedro Jimeno made their debuts in the world of TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ franchise with different people, fate had drastically different plans for them. The former was once happily married to Rob Warne, whereas the latter was previously head over heels for his then-wife Chantel Everett, but both couples eventually ended up separating. They had no idea they would gradually find their way to one another and star in ’90 Day: The Single Life’ season 5 together, making their romance innately unique even by the standards of reality television.

Sophie Sierra and Pedro Jimeno Haven’t Shared Much About Their Relationship

It was in 2023 that England native Sophie Sierra tied the knot with Rob Warne in a cozy ceremony, but they separated less than 2 years later owing to cheating allegations and cultural differences. On the other hand, Dominican Republic native Pedro Jimeno had relocated to the US back in 2016 to marry Chantel Everett, only for their union to end in divorce in May 2022. Their connection was shrouded in arguments over the littlest things and intense family drama, leaving them not even on speaking terms for a long while before they just decided to move forward with their lives.

Therefore, it appears as if Sophie and Pedro somehow connected at some point in late 2024 or early 2025, resulting in them kick-starting their own new equation without any outside noise. Neither of them has confirmed or denied the details of the same as of writing, but Rob revealed their closeness during the Tell All special of ’90 Day: Hunt for Love’ in December 2025 (filmed in June 2025). He candidly indicated to his co-stars, including Chantel, that he has it on good authority his estranged wife – estranged because they are still in divorce proceedings – is “talking” to Pedro.

Sophie Sierra and Pedro Jimeno Are Possibly Deeply in Love

Since neither Sophie nor Pedro has shared anything concrete regarding their connection as of writing, all we know for sure, thanks to Rob and a preview of ’90 Day: The Single Life,’ is that they do have a bond. After all, in a saconfessional that has officially been uploaded online, she revealed, “I’m Sophie, and I recently filed for divorce, so what better way to celebrate than with a girls’ trip?” The season 5 star then bashfully admitted that she is on her way to the Dominican Republic for the trip and that she has happily “been talking to this guy, and yeah, it is that Pedro.”

Since ‘The Single Life’ season 5 was filmed months before its February 9, 2026, premiere, it’s hard to ascertain their precise standing as of writing, but it does seem like they are now deeply in love. While Sophie is now based in Los Angeles, California, and Pedro is happily settled in Atlanta, Georgia, they do seem to be on amicable terms as well as in close contact. Not only do they follow one another on social media, but they also often seem to share images from the same locations either within hours or days of each other, making us believe they are romantically involved.

Sophie Sierra and Pedro Jimeno Are Focusing on Their Respective Careers

Although a proud Brit, Sophie is currently leading a good, healthy, stable life in Los Angeles, California, as an ambitious young woman, small business owner, and reality television star. Apart from being a stable cast member in the ’90 Day Fiancé’ franchise, she is also the owner and operator of her own brand by the name of Sierra Activewear, the sole aim of which is to empower women through comfortable clothing.

On the other hand, while Pedro is a native of the Dominican Republic and still maintains close ties with his loved ones there, he is now a professional real estate agent in Atlanta, Georgia. The car enthusiast, hobbyist gamer, fitness aficionado, Muay Thai student, and cat dad deals in luxury properties across the Atlanta area, whether for commercial or residential use. In other words, they are both thriving career individuals who are currently likely hoping to figure out a way to blend their lives together to build a forever future.

