Ginyard Family From Extreme Makeover: Where Are They Now?

Eradicating withholding elements and helping families turn a new leaf, ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ chronicles the journey of contractors, designers, and workers as they race to rebuild an entire house. The home improvement reality television show is hosted by Ty Pennington and features families who have been hit hard and receive help in their journey to progress. Released in 2004, season 3 of the ABC reality show featured the travails of the Ginyard family. As the crew undertakes the behemoth task of transforming a two-bedroom home into a house befitting nine members, several exciting themes follow. So, if you’re also curious to know the whereabouts of the family members, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

What Happened to the Ginyard Family on Extreme Makeover?

Navigating the throes of domestic issues, Veronica Ginyard faced challenges at every corner. The mother-of-eight consistently struggled to provide the utmost comforts of life for her children. Despite having nine members in the household, the family lived in a humble two-bedroom home on Urn Street in Capitol Heights. Before the crew of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ bludgeoned her roof to raise a new one, the Ginyard clan was living in a run-down property that was filled with exposed wires and a dilapidated interior. Not only did the untreated mold pose health concerns for the family, but the eight children found it hard to have their personal space.

In addition to facing problems in the household, Veronica also held emotional scars. After marrying at a young age, she became the victim of domestic abuse. For years, the mother-of-eight suffered mental, emotional, and physical challenges. However, the television personality ultimately walked away from her husband. Even so, the troubles remained aplenty. Nevertheless, she continued to work in order to provide for her children. After securing the only home she could afford, a neighbor helped Veronica submit an application to the reality television show. Consequently, a team of volunteers entered her humble abode and surprised her with the home of her dreams. Within a week, the 300 crew members bulldozed the two-bedroom home and gave way to a three-story, fully furnished house.

With six new bedrooms, an intercom system, and even a security camera, Veronica was given the chance to start anew. While the family vacationed in Walt Disney World, the ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ team revitalized the property in the hopes of helping Veronica Ginyard and her children experience the life they deserved. Not only this, Veronica was able to alleviate her monetary liabilities as well. The ABC team provided the family with a cheque to pay off the house’s mortgage. The family also received an SUV and a $100,000 cheque for the children’s college education. The surreal experience left Veronica in awe and astonishment. Naturally, people are curious to know how their lives have turned out decades later.

Where is the Ginyard Family Now?

Having received the chance to turn a new leaf, Veronica and her children managed to embrace the newfound changes in their lives. Shortly after the family received a home makeover, Veronica decided to devote herself to its upkeep and maintenance. The television personality has remained committed to preserving the household’s design, furniture, and fixtures. The mother-of-eight has since tried to keep every item just as the reality show team left it to be. The eight children – Richard, Preston, Jordan, Perri, Kelsey, Lauren, John, and Kerri- have managed to find their individual footing and create new milestones. Now adults with booming careers, they like to keep their professional and personal information under wraps. Nevertheless, they are still creating new milestones in their careers relationships, and families.

Similarly, Veronica has managed to implement several changes in her life. No longer does she remain engorged in bills and impending mortgage payments. Instead, the television personality has managed to focus on herself and spend quality time with her children. She has made equal strides in her professional life as well. Initially, Veronica started working as a motivational speaker. Having been the recipient of abuse and neglect, the television personality used her lived experiences to help other abuse victims find the courage they needed. She worked with the House of Ruth Maryland as a motivational speaker and helped abuse victims at the local domestic violence center. After establishing herself in community outreach and speaking engagements, Veronica decided to expand her horizons.

Shortly after, she started working as a Representative for AVON, a makeup brand. Based in Maryland, the loving grandmother is also a representative for Mary Kay. In addition to giving herself a makeover, she also hopes to embrace new opportunities at every junction. On the personal front, the mother-of-eight likes to keep tight-lipped and does not divulge information about her relationships publicly. Nevertheless, Veronica has continued to serve as an inspiration for many. She has also inspired her neighbors and loved ones to reinvent their households. Naturally, we await all the professional and personal milestones the Ginyard family will achieve in the future!

