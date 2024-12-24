Gladiator II: Is Dondus Based on a Real Pet Monkey? Is He Real or CGI?

‘Gladiator II’ delves into the exploits of Lucius Verus Aurelius, a Roman warrior whose life turns upside down following the death of his wife, Arishat, during the Roman invasion of Numidia. Subsequently, Lucius finds himself enslaved and fighting for freedom in the blood pits of the Colosseum, where he forges a new legacy as a fiery gladiator. However, his battle is undercut by the conflict raging within Rome’s walls as the twin emperors, Geta and Caracalla, brandish their own form of ruthless leadership. Of the two, Caracalla’s eccentricities stand out the most as he spends his time fawning over his beloved pet monkey, Dondus, who holds an important place in his owner’s fragile heart. He also becomes an integral part of the emperor’s court, leaving an impression on viewers’ minds!

Dondus is a Fictional Pet Monkey With Vague Ties to Reality

Although Dondus plays a scene-stealing role in ‘Gladiator II,’ the real-life inspiration behind the animal is sparse, which leads us to the conclusion that he is fictional. Scriptwriter David Scarpa conceived the pet monkey from a story developed by him and Peter Craig. The differences between Dondus’ fictional depiction and the real-life events become clearer when probing into the characteristics of his owner, Emperor Caracalla. The ruler is partially based on a real-life Roman emperor who was drastically different from his fictionalized counterpart, who is more comfortable leading a sedentary life confined to the walls of Rome. In other words, the historical figure was reimagined in a way that adheres to the dramatic themes present in the film.

Ridley Scott was far more concerned with the power of the film’s narrative and its thematic links over historical accuracy. ‘Gladiator II’ takes many creative liberties as far as its historical roots are concerned. These liberties extended to Dondus’ owner, Emperor Caracalla, who is portrayed as a slightly senile leader with almost no experience in martial combat and warfare. The inclusion of a pet monkey in his storyline enhances his eccentricities, making him appear as an emperor unworthy of the Roman throne. Towards the end of the film, Caracalla names Dondus as his first consul following the murder of his brother, showcasing how much he adores the animal.

Interestingly, while Caracalla did not own a pet monkey, the relationship between his fictional counterpart and Dondus might have been inspired by the special bond between Emperor Caligula and his horse, Incitatus. Caligula reigned over Rome at least a century before Caracalla came into power, and stories about his relationship with his horse are quite prominent, specifically because he reportedly tried to establish its status as a high-ranking member of the Roman citizenry and allegedly attempted to install him as an official consul. These larger-than-life tales of animal affection must have seemingly inspired the scenes with Dondus in ‘Gladiator II,’ highlighting the vanity and flaws of the empire’s leaders.

The Star Performer Behind Dondus Brought a Layer of Realism to the Animal

‘Gladiator II’ features several strange primates, particularly the baboons that fight the gladiators, and the production department mainly utilized a mix of practical and computer effects to integrate them into the film. However, Dondus was brought to life by a real-life female monkey named Sherry. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Fred Hechinger, who plays Emperor Caracalla, said, “Well, the character’s [Dondus], but she’s played by the monkey actress Sherry, who is, I believe, a real star.” The actor explained that he arrived on set a few weeks early to start training with Sherry, forming a bond with the animal that was necessary for the authentic portrayal of Caracalla’s relationship with his pet.

Sherry also ended up befriending another cast member, who is none other than the acclaimed Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington, who plays the slavemaster Macrinus. The monkey ends up on the character’s body in a scene, which the actor thought was a sign of the animal showing its intelligence and distaste for its owner’s psychopathic nature. “The monkey… [Dondus], he tried to stick with me. I think he could figure it out. He’s like, ‘Man, I gotta get out of here.’ I think he can smell it,” he said in the same interview.

Read More: Where Was Gladiator 2 Filmed?