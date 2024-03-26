Glen Powell’s Huntington Begins Filming in South Africa in May

The filming of Glen Powell-starrer ‘Huntington’ is set to begin in South Africa this May. John Patton Ford is at the helm of the movie. Ford wrote the thriller inspired by Robert Hamer’s 1949 British black comedy film ‘Kind Hearts and Coronets,’ starring Alec Guinness and Dennis Price. The film revolves around Becket Redfellow (Powell), an heir to a multi-billion dollar fortune who won’t stop at anything to garner “what he deserves… or thinks he deserves.”

Ford previously wrote and directed ‘Emily the Criminal,’ featuring Aubrey Plaza. The film delves into Emily’s downward spiral as she becomes embroiled in a credit card scam, only for her to immerse herself in the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles and face dangerous consequences. He also co-penned ‘Metal Man,’ a heartwarming tale that revolves around Henry, a handyman with a rugged appearance reminiscent of a death metal band member.

Powell portrayed Ben in last year’s hit rom-com ‘Anyone But You,’ in which Bea and Ben’s initial spark fades until they reunite unexpectedly at a wedding, prompting them to pretend to be a couple. He also headlines the cast of Richard Linklater’s action-comedy ‘Hit Man’ as Gary Johnson, a professor who doubles as a hitman for his city police department.

Additionally, Powell appeared in ‘Devotion‘ as Tom Hudner, a film that depicts the bravery of U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War, and ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ as Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin. He featured as Charlie in the Netflix romantic comedy ‘Set It Up,’ which follows two corporate executive assistants who devise a scheme to set up their bosses romantically. His other notable credits include ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ and ‘Sand Castle.’

Studiocanal, Blueprint Pictures, and Participant teamed up for the production of the film. “I feel tremendously privileged to make this film with Studiocanal, Blueprint Pictures, and Participant. It speaks volumes about these companies that they have chosen to make an original and progressive movie such as this. And Glen Powell is the icing on the cake,” Ford shared in a statement.

South Africa, the principal location of the movie, previously hosted the shooting of ‘Boy Kills World,’ ‘Warrior,’ and ‘One Piece.’

