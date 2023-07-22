Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia: Where Are They Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, CNN Films/HBO Max’s ‘Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and intriguing. That’s because it incorporates not just archival audio-video footage but also exclusive interviews with significant figures to really shine a light upon the reality of this revolutionary titular app. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the current standing of those who actually brought this once-viral real-time trivia game show platform to life, we’ve got the key details for you.

Where is Rus Yusupov Now?

Although HQ Trivia co-founder Rus prefers to stay well away from the limelight these days, he seemingly remains quite active in the tech industry as a designer, entrepreneur, as well as investor. The truth is he has such passion for this work he has been serving since graduating high school in 2002, with the sole difference being he’s the one calling all the major shots today.

In fact, despite HQ not operating at the moment, this New York-based 6-second video service Vine co-founder and digital design, branding, plus advertising firm Big Human founder continues to be the app’s CEO. We should mention the former was launched by its parent agency Intermedia Labs (founded by Rus and late business partner Colin Kroll in 2015), which has also established the broadcasting app Hype, along with the remixing video outlet Bounce.