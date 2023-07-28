Good Omens: Do Gabriel and Beelzebub End Up Together?

The second season of Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens’ picks up the story of Crowley and Aziraphale, who formed an unlikely friendship over the course of six thousand years. In the first season, they came together to save the world from Armageddon by stopping the rise of the Anti-Christ. In the second chapter of their story, they have another potential war between Heaven and Hell to stop. This time, it begins with the appearance of naked Gabriel on Aziraphale’s doorstep.

Archangel Gabriel had been infamous for being a lousy boss who liked everything to happen by the book. So, when he appears in front of Aziraphale, completely out of character, the angel is befuddled and decides to get to the bottom of this mystery, even if it might prove to be dangerous to him. In the end, it turns out that all of this mess started when Gabriel and Beelzebub fell in love with each other. What happens to them at the end of ‘Good Omens’ Season 2? Do they end up together? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Do Gabriel and Beelzebub End Up Together?

Heaven and Hell had been at odds with each other for thousands of years. While there were backdoor channels between them where they’d share information and often work towards the same goal, for example, Armageddon, the friendship between them was never considered an option. This is why, when Crowley and Aziraphale’s collaboration came to light, they were punished for this and thrown out of Hell and Heaven, respectively. With Gabriel and Beelzebub, it is a thousandfold worse.

When Armageddon doesn’t go down as planned, Beelzebub and Gabriel have a secret meeting to discuss what it means for both sides. They end up talking about how misunderstood they are and how no one understands and supports them. As leaders, they are expected to just do the things that their people want, but it’s much more complicated than that. They realize how similar they are, and despite deciding not to meet again, they meet repeatedly.

Beelzebub and Gabriel’s meetings are always kept a secret. They know what a stir it’ll cause if Heaven and Hell find out about it. In their meetings, they talk about everything from songs and statues to whatnot. Over time, they develop feelings for each other, so when the other Archangels propose a second Armageddon, Gabriel refuses to pass the motion. He doesn’t war to go to war, as it would directly affect him and Beelzebub as the leaders of Heaven and Hell. However, his superiors aren’t happy with it, and they put him on trial, stripping him of his power and turning him into a low-level angel. Before that can happen, Gabriel escapes.

In the end, when Gabriel’s memories come back, he reveals that he and Beelzebub are in love with each other and want to be one another. Heaven and Hell are furious over this, and each wants their pound of flesh. They want to punish Gabriel and Beelzebub in their own way, but Aziraphale suggests they should find out what the couple wants. Gabriel says he wants good clothes and the company of Beelzebub. His Heaven is wherever she is. Similarly, Beelzebub confesses that she wants to be with Gabriel, and her Hell is wherever he is.

Michael warns Gabriel that there will be no coming back once he leaves. Heaven will not open its doors for him again. Beelzebub is warned about the wrath of the legions of Hell, but she points out how understaffed Hell is, so she’s not so worried. Crowley suggests they should go to Alpha Centauri, noting it’s lovely this time of the year. It’s unclear whether Beelzebub and Gabriel take his advice, but they disappear while singing their song, which Gabriel put on repeat in the pub in Scotland. They will not return to Heaven or Hell, but wherever they go, they will be together, and that’s what matters to them.

Read More: Good Omens Season 2 Ending, Explained