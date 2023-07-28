Good Omens: Do Aziraphale and Crowley End up Together?

Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens’ follows the adventures of angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley. Despite being on the opposite side, they develop a friendship over six thousand years and soon find the lines blurring between what is considered good and evil. Aziraphale realizes that Crowley isn’t all bad simply because he is a demon, and Crowley discovers that despite his irrevocable obedience to Heaven and God, Aziraphale can be a bit of a rebel.

The first season lays the foundation for their relationship, but it’s in the second season that things heat up between them. The conflict begins with the arrival of Archangel Gabriel, who has lost all memory of who he is and where he comes from. He comes to Aziraphale’s bookshop with no idea why he came there. Getting to the bottom of this mystery leads Crowley and Aziraphale to confront their feelings for each other which went unacknowledged all this while. What happens to them at the end of Season 2? Do they end up together? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Do Aziraphale and Crowley End Up Together?

Being an angel and a demon, Aziraphale and Crowley took some time to process their friendship. It evolved from chance meetings and mutually beneficial agreements to becoming best friends who saved the world together. By the beginning of the second season, they have accepted that they are more important to each other than anyone else in the universe, and they don’t care if they are expelled from Heaven and Hell as long as they are together. However, there is much more to it than just being best friends.

Once the whole thing with Gabriel and Beelzebub is resolved, Metatron takes Aziraphale to talk privately. At the same time, Nina and Maggie talk to Crowley about him and Aziraphale. They know that the angel and the demon have been conspiring to make them fall in love, but in doing so, they didn’t notice they are in love with each other. It is clear to others that Crowley and Aziraphale mean more to each other than they believe, but the angel and the demon haven’t come around to accepting that possibility because they never thought it was possible.

When Crowley sees Beelzebub and Gabriel leaving everything to be with each other, no matter what corner of the universe they have to live in for the rest of their lives, he believes he could have the same thing with Aziraphale. Encouraged by Nina and Maggie, he decides to confess his feelings to Aziraphale, but it turns out the angel has made other plans. He tells Crowley that Metatron asked him to take Gabriel’s place and become Supreme Archangel and the leader of Heaven. With such power, Aziraphale would have the authority to restore Crowley’s status as an angel. They could work together and be by each other’s side forever.

Aziraphale thought Crowley would be happy about this. Instead, Crowley is appalled that Aziraphale took the offer. He warns the angel that Heaven is not as ideal as he believes it to be. He also points out that Hell wanted him back, but he refused because he didn’t care about them. He just wants to be with Aziraphale, but the latter believes he has a chance to make a difference by being in a position of real authority, and he doesn’t understand why Crowley doesn’t want to join him.

Aziraphale’s mind doesn’t change even when Crowley kisses him to show him he really loves him. This puts them at odds that they are not ready to relinquish their position. Crowley believes Aziraphale is making a mistake by going to Heaven, but the angel has set his mind on the task and is ready to leave the bookshop and the Earth, both of which had been the incentives for him to stop Armageddon the last time. This disagreement between them is too significant to be resolved so easily. When none of them gives up, they decide to go their separate ways. Aziraphale goes to Heaven with Metratron, while Crowley remains on Earth as a demon.

