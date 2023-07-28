Good Omens Season 2: What Happened to Lord Hastur?

Prime Video’s ‘Good Omens’ is a comedy-drama series that follows the unlikely friendship of an angel and a demon. Technically, Aziraphale and Crowley should be on the opposite side, but they discover a common ground: they don’t want the Earth to be destroyed. In the first season, knowing that the Anti-Christ will bring Armageddon which will destroy the world, Crowley and Aziraphale do everything in their power to stop that from happening. It proves to be a very difficult task because they are acting against the orders of their superiors. Both Heaven and Hell want the Armageddon to happen because they are desperate for the war to settle scores once and for all.

Unlike other demons, Crowley has become comfortable with his life on Earth. He is very lousy at his job, but also very good at making things up, which ensures his continued stay on the Earth. This makes other demons dislike him, one of whom is Lord Hastur. After a significant part in the first season, Lord Hastur is nowhere to be seen in Season 2. What happened to him? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

What Happened to Lord Hastur?

Lord Hastur was one of the primary antagonists of Season 1, who hated Crowley and always looked for ways to make his life worse. The Duke of Hell, Lord Hastur was higher up the ladder as compared to Crowley, but still, he wasn’t powerful enough to do something to Crowley and get away with it. So, when he discovers that Crowley is working with an angel to avert the Armageddon, he makes it his personal mission to punish him. However, it turns out that Crowley was ready for him.

After using holy water and trapping Hastur in an answering machine, Crowley flees his apartment and makes his way to the Airbase, the converging point of all the forces involved with the Armageddon. Meanwhile, Hastur finds a way out and devours all humans in his vicinity. He meets Crowley again, but this time, Crowley is in his car trying to find a way out of the Ring of Fire that has blocked all exits out of London. Despite knowing that Crowley might burn, he takes the car through the fire. This discoporates Hastur, and for a moment, it looks like he is done for.

In the end, when everything is resolved and the Armageddon doesn’t take place, Crowley is taken back to Hell to make him pay for his crimes. Lord Hastur is also present there, which shows that he didn’t die in that fire. He is happy to finally see Crowley suffer, but to his shock, and that of everyone else in Hell, when Crowley enters the tub full of Holy Water, it doesn’t kill him like it would other demons.

Unbeknownst to the demons, it was Aziraphale posing as Crowley, who was in Heaven posing as Aziraphale. Their trick works and Heaven and Hell leave them alone, and don’t bother them again until the events of Season 2. Considering how much Hastur hated Crowley, we hoped to see him again in Season 2. His absence is neither explained nor acknowledged as the show focuses on other characters, epseiclaly Shax, an ambitious demon who wants to rise higher in the hierarchy.

The reason why Hastur does’t appear in Seaon 2 could be that actor Ned Dennehy had scheduling conflicts. The Irish actor has appeared in a variety of roles since the first season of ‘Good Omens’, which includes ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘The Peripheral’ and ‘Outlander’, among others. The creators of the show wouldn’t have wanted to replace him so they decided to keep Hastur out of the conflict in Season 2. This also means that should things work out better in Season 3, we might see Dennehy reprise the role and Hastur might be back in action.

