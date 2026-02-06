Who is Grace? Who Plays Her in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4?

Every season of Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer‘ presents a new challenge in front of Mickey Haller. In the first three seasons, he has to find ways to win cases for his clients, who are usually not the culprits, at least not of the crimes they are being accused of. The fourth season is unique because it puts Mickey in a position where he has to represent himself after he is accused of murdering his former client, Sam Scales. While the stakes might be his for Mickey, his friends are also dedicated to helping him in every way possible. The team unexpectedly expands with the arrival of a girl named Grace, who proves to be capable of great things. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Grace Serves as More Than Just a Love Interest

Grace is introduced in the fourth season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ as Izzy’s classmate. She is a paralegal working for a lawyer who is all too familiar with Mickey’s case. This is how Grace knows what Izzy is going through, but Mickey is not what attracts Grace to her. It turns out that Grace has a romantic interest in Izzy, which leads her to invite the latter to an arcade, claiming that other classmates will be there too. It isn’t until later that Izzy realizes that Grace lied because she wanted to spend some time alone with her. Because Izzy, too, is attracted to Grace, she knows how quickly things can escalate, which is why she makes it clear that helping Mickey is a priority at the moment.

Grace understands Izzy’s situation and offers to have a more flexible arrangement where they can spend time when both of them are free. This, of course, changes pretty fast, as they both start spending more time with each other, especially after Grace helps Izzy make a breakthrough, which eventually leads to the identification of a crucial piece of the puzzle. Once Lorna discovers the duo is dating, there is no turning back, and soon, Grace finds herself getting involved in their clever tricks to help Mickey and bring the truth to light. Grace is so impressed by it that she even asks Lorna if they have an opening so she can officially work with them.

By the time the case is over, Grace has done enough to earn a spot within the team, but it remains to be seen whether she will actually join Mickey’s firm. As for her relationship with Izzy, she is definitely sticking around. In the end, we discover that Lorna has made plans with her to go to a spa, where they both know Lorna will be grilling her to figure out everything about her and her true intentions with Izzy. But Grace knows that this is part of the package, and she is ready to tackle it. The events of the fourth season also prove that Grace is a worthy companion for Izzy, given that they are both in law, and she also happens to be much more stable and sorted than Izzy’s previous romantic partners. With all this in mind, it is fair to believe that we will be seeing her again in the next season.

Gigi Zumbado Brings Grace’s Wit and Charm to Life

Gigi Zumbado plays Grace in the fourth season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’ The Cuban-American actor hails from Miami, Florida, where she developed an interest in music at an early age. This led her to learn multiple instruments, and later propelled her to explore her talent as a dancer. She stated that her parents allowed her and her two sisters, Carmela and Marisela, to explore and expand their horizons and never pushed a certain thing or career on them. Eventually, Gigi decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting, and was joined by her sisters, with whom she lives in Hollywood. She revealed that the three of them often go for the same auditions and help each other out with their performances. She credits the support of her sisters as a major factor in her success in the film and TV industry.

Gigi has amassed a diverse filmography in a short amount of time. Her most notable roles so far include ‘DMV,’ ‘Will Trent,’ Hightown,’ ‘Bridge and Tunnel,’ and ‘The Rookie.’ She has also appeared in movies like ‘Heart Eyes’ and ‘Bride Hard.’ Apart from her desire to play different kinds of roles, Gigi is also happy to find more Latino characters in mainstream media, especially the ones whose entire arc doesn’t revolve around their Latin identity. Rather, the characters have storylines that focus on who they are as people. She hopes to continue playing the roles that shed light on the complexity of human nature, while also representing Latino characters. Apart from acting, she also harbors a love for football and is a supporter of the Miami Dolphins. In her personal time, she loves to spend time with her friends and family, especially her sisters.

