Who is Dana Berg? Who Plays Her in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4?

The fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ has Mickey Haller fight for his life and freedom after being framed for the murder of his former client, Sam Scales. As he and his team try to unearth all aspects of the case, a major hurdle in their path appears in the form of Dana Berg, the prosecutor whose job is to prove that Mickey did what he is accused of. In a very short span of time, she establishes herself as an intimidating adversary who is hell-bent on ensuring that Mickey stays in prison for good. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dana Berg is a Worthy Adversary for Mickey Haller

As Dana Berg is introduced to the audience, several nicknames are used to describe her. She is called Dead-Eye Dana and Iceberg, to begin with. These names prove that she has a habit of winning her cases and putting the defendants on death row. So, when she suddenly shows up to take over Mickey’s case from a younger, inexperienced lawyer, Mickey is forced to reconsider his strategy. From the first moment in the courtroom, Berg establishes herself as a prosecutor who has made up her mind about Mickey’s guilt.

She is laser-focused on doing whatever it takes to prove that in the court of law and get a conviction. It doesn’t matter to her what version of truth Mickey wishes to present in his defense. Having worked by her side in the DA’s office, Maggie can confirm that Dana is just as ruthless as she is believed to be. She also knows that Dama has a few tricks in her bag to keep the cards close to her chest unless it’s absolutely necessary to reveal them. Even then, she prefers not to reveal things until the time is right, which is when she catches her enemies off guard and wins the case.

For actress Constance Zimmer, who plays Dana, it was all about presenting her version of the truth and making her the hero of her own story. In developing the character, she made a few decisions, like making the character likable but someone the audience can connect with. She also wanted Dana to come across as someone who is extremely good at her job. She also came up with the detail of making Dana wear glasses because it shows that she has been doing it for a very long time, and she has become so set in her ways that she doesn’t care what anyone else thinks of her.

Constance Zimmer Portrays the Conflicting Morals of Dana Berg

Constance Zimmer plays the role of Dana Berg in the fourth season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’ The Emmy-nominated actress is known for her work in TV shows like ‘UnREAL,’ ‘Entourage,’ ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter,’ and ‘House of Cards,’ to name a few. Born in Seattle and raised in California, Constance initially wanted to be a gymnast and was training for the Olympics. However, that dream was cut short in her puberty, which turned her towards other things like dance and running track. At one point, she was encouraged to try for cheerleading, which is where she first got the taste of slipping into the role of someone else.

This encouraged her to try out for the role of Patty Simcox in the school production of ‘Grease,’ from which there was no turning back. After graduating from school, she enrolled in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Pasadena and eventually began her journey as an actor. She started with small roles in commercials and worked several side jobs to support herself. She worked as a telemarketer, a waitress, dressed as Rotten Ralph at the Orange County Fair, worked as an assistant to a private investigator as well as a rap producer. She also worked with a commercial casting director to run casting sessions. Eventually, she broke into Hollywood and now enjoys an illustrious career.

She has several new projects lined up, including FX’s ‘Love Story,’ and Danny DeVito’s ‘St. Sebastian.’ Apart from acting, she also dipped her toes in directing and producing. Additionally, she co-hosts a podcast called ‘Talk Fifty to Me.’ She has also co-founded ‘The Midlife Collective,’ which is a “media platform and movement reframing the narrative around women and aging through storytelling and community.” She is also deeply involved in philanthropic endeavours and supports charities like Make-A-Wish Foundation, Natural Resources Defense Council, and Heifer International. In her personal life, she prefers to spend time with her family and friends.

