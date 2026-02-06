Who is Judge Lionel Stone? Who Plays Him in The Lincoln Lawyer?

Mickey Haller fights for his freedom in the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’ The season focuses on the aftermath of his arrest following the discovery of Sam Scales’ dead body in the trunk of his car. While trying to prove that he is innocent in the matter, Mickey knows that the truth might not be enough. He will have to fight the infamous prosecutor, Dana Berg, who seems convinced that he is guilty and will do whatever it takes to prove that. Having been a lawyer for so long, Mickey also knows that his freedom also depends on the kind of judge he gets, which is why he has mixed feelings when he discovers that Judge Lionel Stone will be hearing his case. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Scott Lawrence Portrays the Tough But Fair Judge Lionel Stone

Scott Lawrence plays the role of Judge Lionel Stone in the fourth season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’ He is a prolific actor who has worked in a great number of movies and TV shows over his decades-long career. His more recent performances on TV include shows like ‘Matlock,’ ‘Paradise,’ ‘Mr Mercedes,’ ‘Unbelievable,’ and ‘Star Wars: Resistance.’ He has also been a part of movies like ‘Avatar,’ ‘Star Trek: Into Darkness,’ and ‘The Social Network,’ to name a few. Additionally, the actor, who enjoys pottery in his free time, is also known for his work as a voice actor, particularly in the ‘Star Wars’ video games, where he has lent his voice to the character of Darth Vader.

In ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ Lawrence brings the firm but fair nature of Judge Stone to light. The mention of the name causes a little apprehension for Mickey Haller and his team, because Stone is known to have been a prosecutor who rarely ended up with a verdict against him. What worries Mickey is that his time in the DA’s office might make him sympathetic to the prosecution. At the same time, he has also heard of Stone being a tough judge who can get impatient if things are not followed to the letter. So far, Mickey has not crossed paths with him, but his reputation suggests that he is an intimidating personality, and Mickey should be very careful about how he conducts himself. What makes things a bit better is the fact that, despite everything, Stone is known to be a fair judge.

While his history as a prosecutor may make people think he would be partial to the prosecution, that is not exactly the case. If anything, his work in the DA’s office has given him the perspective to be a fair judge who prefers to keep things balanced. He prefers to deal in facts and likes everyone to maintain decorum in his courtroom, which isn’t much to ask. Lawrence highlights the contrasts in Stone’s character, painting him as kind yet capable of tough love. He never lets his personal opinion or feelings about a matter dictate his decisions in the courtroom, and his only focus is on giving an equal fighting chance to both parties and ensuring a fair trial. For Mickey, this is actually a best-case scenario because Stone’s impartiality allows him a better chance of pursuing truth and justice, and the hope of getting his freedom back.

Read More: Is Legal Dead? Did Elliot Gould Leave The Lincoln Lawyer?