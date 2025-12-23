12 Best Movies Like Avatar on Netflix

Directed by James Cameron, ‘Avatar’ is set in a dystopian future, where humanity faces an existential threat on Earth due to dwindling resources and climate change. This prompts the civilization to travel to a distant planet called Pandora to extract its resources for Earth. Headed by Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), the human mission on Pandora faces resistance from the local civilization of blue-skinned members, known as the Na’vi. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic man, is selected for the Avatar Program, which uses genetically constructed bodies of the Na’vi people.

This allows human beings to plug in their consciousness via machines to the Avatar bodies, making them able to walk and breathe on Pandora. Jake’s mission is to infiltrate the Na’vi society so that the human mission can find the weaknesses and then extract the resources. As Jake crosses paths with the Na’vi, he begins to question his loyalty. Torn between his human soul and his Na’vi body, Jake must choose between the two identities, a decision which could change the course of the future. The grandeur, themes, and conflicts of the science fiction movie are reflected in these films on Netflix, similar to ‘Avatar,’ which will entertain you.

12. Atlas (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Atlas,’ directed by Brad Peyton, tells the story of Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a highly suspicious data analyst who lives in a futuristic world, where AI has reached new levels. Forced to join a mission to capture a rogue AI named Harlan (Simu Liu), with whom she has a complex history, Atlas must set aside her hatred and distrust of AI because she has to work with an AI entity called Smith for the mission to be successful. With her hunt for Harlan going back years, Atlas has to stop him if she intends to save the world from Harlan’s plan. The science fiction movie, on the lines of ‘Avatar,’ sheds light on dystopian realities and the complex relationship between human beings and technology. You can watch the movie here.

11. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (2024)

In Netflix’s ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver,’ Kora (Sofia Boutella), a former soldier of the authoritarian regime known as the Imperium, returns to the region of Veldt as a rebel in the aftermath of a battle. She arrives along with warriors Titus, Nemesis, Darrian Bloodaxe, and Tarak to prepare the people for a potential battle in the coming days. As Titus organizes the defense of the community against impending danger, the warriors trace their journeys and wait to clash with the forces of Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and achieve liberation before it is too late.

A sequel to ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,’ the Zack Snyder directorial reflects the politics of resistance against authoritarian rule seen in ‘Avatar.’ The journey of Kora in the drama film spiritually resembles Jake’s journey in the Sam Worthington starrer. You can enjoy the film on Netflix.

10. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023)

‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire’ follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), the one who seemingly has powers to protect a distant and peaceful moon settlement threatened by the dictatorship ruling the world. She finds herself in the eye of the storm, as she also tries to recruit others to her mission of resistance against the Imperium. The actions of a sinister man and an Imperium Admiral named Atticus Noble threaten the movement of resistance. As the rebels start to unite against their common enemy, they strive to finally achieve liberation by fighting against impossible odds. Directed by Zack Snyder, Netflix’s drama film is connected to ‘Avatar’ due to its portrayal of the art of resistance and the politics of survival. The movie is streaming here.

9. Elysium (2013)

‘Elysium,’ directed by Neil Blomkamp, revolves around the life of Max Da Costa (Matt Damon), a former criminal living on a devastated Earth with fewer resources, in 2154. While the rich people live in an elitist space station called Elysium, the poor are left to suffer the wrath of the Earth. Despite popular anger against this divide, it continues to survive, especially due to the efforts of Defense Secretary Jessica Delacourt (Jodie Foster), who cracks down against illegal immigration and infiltration into Elysium. When Max is tasked with a mysterious mission, his actions may define the future of the two worlds. The science fiction action film, akin to ‘Avatar,’ sheds light on class divide, colonization, resource politics, and the element of rebellion. You can witness the action on Netflix.

8. Space Sweepers (2021)

Directed by Jo Sung-hee, Netflix’s ‘Space Sweepers’ or ‘Seungriho’ follows the crew of a spaceship called The Victory. Tae-ho (Song Joong-ki), Captain Jang (Kim Tae-ri), Tiger Park (Jin Seon-kyu), and the robot Bubs (Yoo Hae-jin) are the members of the ship who utilize it to collect and sell dangerous floating garbage like discarded satellites and other decommissioned spaceships across. The rather monotonous journey of the team becomes chaotic when it crosses paths with Dorothy (Park Ye-rin), a humanoid robot who seemingly has the power to cause large-scale destruction.

This leads to complexities within the group as they must decide what to do with Dorothy. Their actions may either make or break the future, as multiple factions look for the dangerous robot in 2092. The Korean space drama film is a poignant navigation of space travel, resource politics, human civilization, and corporate economics, which connects it to the world of ‘Avatar. The movie is available here.

7. Oblivion (2013)

‘Oblivion,’ a science fiction action film, chronicles the trials and tribulations of Jack Harper (Tom Cruise), who works as a repairman for drones on a desolate Earth, in the aftermath of an apocalyptic event. He lives a life of luxury with his partner, Victoria Olsen (Andrea Riseborough). What seems like a mundane life turns upside down when Jack encounters a crashed spacecraft and rescues a mysterious female named Julia (Olga Kurylenko), who questions the reality that Jack believes in.

As shocking revelations and secrets lurk in the background, the very future of human memory may be at stake. Helmed by Joseph Kosinski and based on his eponymous unpublished graphic novel, the movie sheds light on colonial philosophy, the morality of humanity, and the reality of corporate interests, like ‘Avatar’ does. Jack’s layered journey can be viewed on Netflix.

6. The Titan (2018)

Netflix’s ‘The Titan’ deals with the consequences of overpopulation and conflict in 2048. As nearly half of the people on Earth face the danger of death, Lieutenant Rick Janssen (Sam Worthington) is asked by a scientist named Martin Collingwood (Tom Wilkinson) to take part in an experiment to study the compatibility of the human body with the foreign world called Titan. Rick, his wife Abi (Taylor Schilling), and son Lucas (Noah Jupe) become part of a larger game, without realizing it.

As Martin’s real purpose behind the study and experiments appears to be something else, the Janssen family has to get to the truth of the matter before it is too late. The science fiction film, a Lennart Ruff directorial, like ‘Avatar,’ is a deep dive into the intrigues of mind control, the philosophy of survival, and the idea of human civilizational continuity. The drama is available here.

5. Spaceman (2024)

In ‘Spaceman,’ Czech astronaut Jakub Prochazka (Adam Sandler) embarks on a solo space mission to investigate a cloud of dust and particles beyond Jupiter. He abandons his loving wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), for his ambitions, and realizes that he misses her. Six months into his solitary mission in Deep Space, Jakub encounters a giant alien spider within the hull of his vessel. The spider, who becomes his unlikely companion, makes him question his reality, his relationship with his wife, and other philosophical points.

As the two form an unlikely bond, Jakub’s biggest threat is his own soul. Directed by Johan Renck, Netflix’s science fiction drama film is an exploration of human fragility and emotions. Based on Jaroslav Kalfař’s novel ‘Spaceman of Bohemia,’ it resembles ‘Avatar’ due to its depiction of space travel, the relationship between human beings and aliens, and the idea of redemption. Jakub’s emotional journey is streaming on Netflix.

4. IO (2019)

In Netflix’s ‘IO,’ directed by Jonathan Helpert, most of the human race has fled a dying Earth to colonize IO, one of Jupiter’s moons. Sam Walden (Margaret Qualley), a young scientist, remains on the dying planet, committed to discovering a way for humanity to continue living on Earth. Her loyalty to the future of the planet goes through unexpected roadblocks when a man named Micah (Anthony Mackie) arrives following one of her radio transmissions.

Micah is convinced that people have to leave the planet at once and that there is no hope in staying. He gives her 48 hours to take the last shuttle to space and join the other section of humanity to colonize IO. She now faces a moral dilemma at an existential level, as she must either agree with Micah or stick to her beliefs that she holds so dear. The science fiction film, on the lines of ‘Avatar,’ sheds light on the morality of survival, the cost of space-based colonization, and the meaning of human existence in a world with fewer resources. You can find the drama here.

3. Battleship (2012)

‘Battleship,’ loosely based on Hasbro’s eponymous board game, is the journey of Commander Stone Hopper (Alexander Skarsgård), Admiral Shane (Liam Neeson), and others who are part of the crews of a fleet of naval warships. The war vehicles come across a huge armada of alien ships, which are seemingly the greatest threat they have ever encountered. With the aliens intending to capture Earth, only the collective of warships stands between humanity and utter destruction.

As the true purpose of the aliens remains a mystery, it is up to the crews to resist a seemingly superior foe on multiple fronts and save the future of civilization. Directed by Peter Berg, the action film bears a resemblance to ‘Avatar’ due to its portrayal of inter-species battle, the element of survival, futuristic technology, and the complexity of human morality. You may enjoy the adrenaline-fueled movie on Netflix.

2. Rim of the World (2019)

Directed by McG, ‘Rim of the World’ follows Alex (Jack Gore), ZhenZhen (Miya Cech), Dariush (Benjamin Flores Jr.), and Gabriel (Alessio Scalzotto), four kids at summer camp who are thrust into the center of an alien invasion. When the planet is suddenly invaded by extraterrestrials, they are left alone and suddenly given a key, which could be essential to defeating the aliens and halting the colonization process.

With no idea about the reality of the situation and the mystery of their purpose haunting them, the kids must form a team and work together to save human civilization, and also conquer their own insecurities and doubts. Netflix’s science fiction film shares similarities with ‘Avatar’ as it focuses on invasion, species-based loyalty, the art of resistance, and adrenaline-fueled action sequences. You can watch the film here.

1. The 5th Wave (2016)

Based on Rick Yancey’s eponymous novel, ‘The 5th Wave’ revolves around the life of Cassie Sullivan (Chloë Grace Moretz), who lives through four waves of extraterrestrial attacks on the Earth and human civilization. The planet is ravaged by these attacks, which also lead to deep insecurities and trauma for the survivors. Living life as a wanderer, Cassie faces the death of her mother, Lisa. She goes with her brother Sam (Zackary Arthur) and father Oliver (Ron Livingston) to a refugee camp as a means of survival. When she realizes that aliens have developed the ability to shapeshift into human beings, it becomes difficult to tell the difference between invader and defendant.

As her brother goes away from her presence, she must push beyond her endurance to find him before the fifth wave of the alien attack is underway. Directed by J Blakeson, the science fiction film, like ‘Avatar,’ is a tale of battle between two species, the idea of resistance, the cost of war, and familial bonds in trying scenarios. You can witness the story on Netflix.

