Gregory Redman Wallace: Where is LaLee Wallace’s Grandson Now?

Overcoming the dilapidated conditions that influence their lives, ‘LaLee’s Kin: The Legacy of Cotton’ is a documentary that follows the impoverished lives of people living in the Mississippi Delta. Helmed by Deborah Dickson, Susan Froemke, and Albert Maysles, the HBO documentary film features the irreverent conditions that hold communities hostage in poverty and illiteracy. Released in 2001, the movie zeroes in on Gregory Redman Wallace, a young child who faces the highs and lows of life at a nascent age. Years since the movie came to air, fans have been curious to know more about Gregory Redman Wallace. So, if you’re also wondering the same, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Who is Gregory Redman Wallace?

One among 38 grandchildren, Gregory Redman Wallace, was just one of LaLee Wallace’s many kin. Under the care of the matriarch, Gregory, like several of his cousins, was made to learn and live with very little. While the young boy shared a deep affection for all his family members, he still had to compete for several things in the household. Since the family was living in a trailer and managed with a menial salary, all he could do was get through whatever little they had. Throughout the documentary, there were several instances of the sacrifices Gregory had to make in light of his family’s impoverished conditions. Despite being one of the cheapest commodities, Gregory had to struggle for pen and paper to take to school.

Even his school uniform was misplaced by one of his family members. As such, there were several issues that encumbered his holistic growth and proper education. In addition to contributing to the chores of the household, Gregory was also raised religiously. Under the tutelage of the matriarch, Gregory was raised to be grateful for whatever they had. So, even though his childhood was riddled with ups and downs, the young boy did not succumb to the issues at hand and decided to take things into his control. Throughout the documentary, it became apparent that Gregory shared the same thirst for knowledge and curiosity as his grandmother. Naturally, even when the roadblocks made it difficult for him to pursue school, Gregory tried to assuage the issues at hand and instead follow the right path.

Where is Gregory Redman Wallace Now?

Despite the countless travesties that a young Gregory had to endure, it seems that the subject of the documentary has turned his life around posthumously. In addition to having a caring grandmother who understood the value of education, Gregory was raised to understand that illiteracy and poverty go hand in hand. Naturally, he decided to implement the right direction in his life. Having received his education, Gregory decided to undo the cycle of poverty and illiteracy that plagued his family. To this end, Gregory Redman Wallace became a part of law enforcement to enact better order in his home state.

Based in Mississippi, the television personality went on to become a Sheriff at his county’s police station. While Gregory largely likes to keep his life private and under wraps, sources close to the family have reported that Gregory is happily married and is the father of four children. So, in addition to creating significant difference in the lives of others, Gregory is also ensuring that his children are raised with better opportunities. While the movie personality no longer holds a social media account, it is apparent that he’s still making progress in life with his family. Naturally, we continue to await all the achievements that Gregory will come to achieve in time.

