Gurleen Virk From Love Without Borders: Everything We Know

Bravo TV’s ‘Love Without Borders’ is a dating reality series that takes the concept of finding love to the next level. The show features several men and women who do not think that their perfect might be near their homes. The show takes the participants to a different country, where they get to meet a complete stranger. The showrunners believe that this person might be the perfect match for our cast members.

As the events in the show unfold, viewers get to see just how the perfect theoretical relationship works in real life. The first season of the series features many hopefuls, including Gurleen Virk, who was looking forward to having her perfect match. Given her journey on the show, fans are eager to learn more about Gurleen, and we are here to find out about the same!

Gurleen Virk’s Early Life and Background

Gurleen Virk celebrates her birthday every year in June and was 28 when she entered season 1 of the Bravo TV series. Based in San Diego, California, Gurleen is quite proud of her Indian heritage and has fond memories of her grandfather. The reality TV star also has two adorable dogs named Aspen and Shadow, whom she adores very much. After completing her schooling, Gurleen entered the University of California, San Diego, and got her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government. She also got a minor degree in History, along with a concentration in Science and Technology. Thanks to her determination, Gurleen also obtained her Provost honors while being a student at the university.

Gurleen Virk’s Profession

While at the University of California, San Diego, Gurleen started working to help with Events from June 2012 until August 2014. In August 2013, Gurleen started working for Moore, Schulman, & Moore, APC, in Del Mar, California, as a Legal Assistant until November 2013. Starting in August 2014, Gurleen resumed her career as a Legal Assitant for the Law Offices of William J. Ward, APC, in La Jolla, California, until August 2015.

After leaving the Law Offices of William J. Ward, Gurleen became a part of Google as a Legal Investigations Associate in San Francisco Bay Area in California. In January 2016, Gurleen also took up the role of part-time Event Coordinator and held the position until September 2018. Gurleen left the position of Legal Investigations Associate in August 2017 and started working as a Legal Policy Specialist for Online Operations in September 2017.

In August 2018, the reality TV star started her journey as Integrity Program Manager for People Operations for Google and left her role as a Legal Policy Specialist in September 2018. After more than two and a half years, she became a Civil Rights Policy Associate from March 2021 until July 2021. At that point, she started working with Responsible Innovation for AI/ML, where she was working when she made her television debut.

Gurleen Virk’s Boyfriend

One of the biggest reasons behind Gurleen Virk’s participation in ‘Love Without Borders’ was her frustration with the hook-up culture in San Diego, California. Hence she decided to put her trust in the producers. She was introduced to Shreyas as her potential match, though they did have a rough start. Since Shreyas was living with his parents and sister, Gurleen was not sure she would be able to get to know him well due to family intervention. However, the two soon started to fall for each other, giving fans hope for a possible happy ending for them.

Read More: Naeem Thompson From Love Without Borders: Everything We Know