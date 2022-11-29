Philip Michael Thomas Jr From Love Without Borders: Everything We Know

Dating can certainly be an exhausting experience leaving people to even wonder if anyone in the whole country is a good fit for them. BravoTV’s ‘Love Without Borders’ expands on this notion in a way that is both familiar and unique. The reality show revolves around several young men and women who have tried to find love in their hometown but did not succeed. As a part of the social experiment, the participants are whisked to a foreign nation, where they meet a complete stranger.

While the producers have meticulously chosen the partners for each of the cast members, it is up to the couples to see if they will truly fall in love despite their differences. After all, just because something looks good on paper does not mean it will succeed in real life. Season 1 of the dating series welcomed five young participants, including Philip Michael Thomas Jr, who was looking forward to finding his perfect match. Naturally, people are eager to learn more about him, and we are here to explore the same!

Philip Michael Thomas Jr’s Early Life and Background

Born to Philip Michael Thomas (‘Miami Vice’ star) and Dhaima Matthews (international reggae artist), Philip Michael Thomas Jr grew up surrounded by musical icons and became passionate about the art at a young age. Through his father, Philip has at least ten siblings. Since he was born, Philip was cherished by musical icon Betty Wright, along with Bob and Rita Marley. Needless to say, Philip’s connection with music was only strengthened due to this.

Since a young age, Philip could be seen participating in different events that would help him showcase his musical skills. Under the stage name PMT, he regularly took part in musical theatres, choirs, stage productions, etc. He kept the spirit alive even after becoming a student at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). As of writing, Philip is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is always happy to spend time with his friends and family whenever possible.

Philip Michael Thomas Jr’s Profession

Given his passion for music and the environment that he grew up in, Philip Michael Thomas Jr was more than eager to dive right into the music industry and make a name for himself. While he was a student at FAMU, Philip secured a deal with Move Sumthin’ Productions, AKA The Exclusives. Philip went on to record for several albums and even write for different artists under the guidance of his childhood mentor, Betty Wright. In fact, he was apparently a member of The M.O.S.T., Wright’s original songwriting group. At this point, Philip decided to change his stage name from PMT to Philip Michael.

In order to expand his musical talents, Philip learned guitar and piano, which helped him secure a work deal with Jimmy Rosemund of Czar Entertainment. Thanks to his extraordinary support system and innate talent, Philip got the opportunity to work with musical legends like Akon, Tank, and Shakespeare. This allowed him to develop a diverse sense of music and only increased his skills. On March 27, 2012, Philip released his debut album, “Box Theory,” in partnership with Snatch Digital Entertainment. The album has Philip’s popular single titled “Free To Be,” which features Akon. Since then, Philip Michael has only looked forward and has kept releasing captivating music for his listeners. Those interested can listen to Philip’s songs on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, etc.

Philip Michael Thomas Jr’s Girlfriend

Before Philip Michael Thomas Jr appeared in season 1 of ‘Love Without Borders,’ he had been “single for seven months and celibate for four years.” Needless to say, the musical artist was eager to see what the show would bring to his life. In order to find his perfect match, Philip was taken to the beautiful country of Ghana and introduced to Carmen. Like any relationship, the two had their fair share of ups and downs. However, whether or not they will be able to make it in the real world is up to time. We wish them the very best for their journey and hope their love triumphs over the adversities that life throws at them.

Read More: Naeem Thompson From Love Without Borders: Everything We Know