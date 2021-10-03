Where Was Hallmark’s Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Based on the eponymous novel by Phaedra Patrick, ‘Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone’ promises to be a tear-jerking yet beautiful ride. It follows Benedict Stone, a gemstone seller, who becomes estranged from his wife after the couple fails to conceive a child. However, fate makes his niece, Gemma, end up on his doorstep, and the young girl takes it upon herself to reunite the couple.

Directed by Peter Benson, the movie is essentially a beautiful journey of discovery and love set in a picturesque small town. The setting being Benedict’s hometown is quite fitting as it portrays how a lost soul can be brought back home through love. If the breathtaking backdrops and charming vibe makes you wonder where the movie was shot, we have you covered!

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone Filming Locations

‘Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone’ was primarily filmed on Vancouver Island in the Province of British Columbia in Canada. Aiming for a small town set amidst the lap of nature, Vancouver Island offered a perfect backdrop that the filming crew was able to mold as needed. Let’s dive in and take a detailed look, shall we?

Vancouver Island, British Columbia

A picturesque island in the Pacific Ocean just off the coast of Canada, Vancouver Island offers an intricate balance between modernity and nature. Small towns, as well as modern metropolitans, dot the face of the island, nestled amidst lush green forests, magnificent mountain ranges, and rolling valleys. This, coupled with the fantastic coastal areas, makes the island a pretty popular filming destination as it has played host to movies and TV shows like ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon.’

The filming crew for ‘Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone’ utilized several indoor and outdoor shooting areas to get the perfect setting. The locations covered a lot of natural expanses, including forests and even a waterfall. Moreover, the crew also filmed on location at Tonquin Beach and inside a cozy coastal town. Furthermore, it also looks like some scenes were shot in the city of Victoria. Judging from the beautiful pictures shared on social media, it seems like the cast and crew enjoyed the filming experience on the island.

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone Cast

Tom Everett Scott essays the role of Benedict Stone, while Mía Maestro steps into the shoes of his estranged wife, Emilia. Probably known best for playing Detective Russell Clarke in ‘Southland,’ Tom is a well-established actor who has also been praised for his roles as William in ‘Reign,’ Kevin Duval in ‘Scream: The TV Series,’ Mr. Down in ‘13 Reasons Why,’ and Nick Pearson in ‘I Hate Kids.’ On the other hand, Mía Maestro has quite a few notable roles under her belt, including Olivia in ‘Crusoe,’ Carmen Denali in ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn’ parts 1 and 2, Elise Martin in ‘Scandal.’ and Sederica Palomo in ‘Mayans M.C.‘

Moreover, the film also stars Ella Ballentine of ‘The Monster,’ ‘Anne of Green Gables,’ and ‘Black Conflux’ fame. Additionally, other notable cast members of ‘Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone,’ comprise Matthew James Dowden (Lawrence Donningtonm), Matt Hamilton (Charlie Stone), Roark Critchlow (Reggie), Rochelle Greenwood (Jenny Stone), Francesca Bianchi (Maggie), Maddy Hillis (Lisa), Georgie Daburas (Joseph Stone), Andy Nez (Owen), Austin Trapp (Steve), Stephanie Florian (Diane), Alec Santos (Tony), and Quinten James (Young Benedict).

