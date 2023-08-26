Hari Nada: Where is the Nissan Executive Now?

With Apple TV+’s ‘Wanted: The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn’ delving deep into how an admired global businessman became an international fugitive, we get a documentary series unlike any other. After all, it carefully explores not just the relentless professional climb of this titular ousted automotive CEO-chairman but also his shocking arrest to really underscore the charges against him. Thus, of course, there’s a brief mention of the highly influential Lawyer and Nissan Executive Hari Nada as well — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we have got you covered.

Who is Hari Nada?

It was reportedly back when ethnic-origin British native Hari was a mere young boy that he first developed a keen interest in the legal system, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. Therefore, it was no surprise he enrolled at the University of London-School of Oriental & African Studies to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB Honors) as soon as he’d graduated high school. Then came his decision to seek further studies from the Inns of Court School of Law in London (1986-1987) and Chuo University in Tokyo (1987 -1990), following which Nissan hired him in a blink.

The truth is Hari had joined this automobile manufacturing organization as a Junior Legal Counsel in 1990, just to quickly expand his wings to become a Legal Manager by the time 1996 rolled around. That’s when he upped his game and actually evolved into Deputy General Manager of the firm’s entire Legal Department in 2008, ostensibly enabling him to reach their headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. According to reports, he was then promoted to Senior Manager within two years under the guidance of his loyal mentor, Attorney/HR Director Greg Kelly, which soon turned into much more.