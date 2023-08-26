Rita Ghosn: Where is Carlos Ghosn’s Ex-Wife Now?

As a James Jones-directed four-part documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, Apple TV+’s ‘Wanted: The Escape Of Carlos Ghosn’ can only be described as compelling. That’s because it carefully incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the saga of this once-renowned titular automotive industry executive. It thus comes as no surprise there’s even a mention of his personal life and his first wife, Rita Kordahi Ghosn — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Rita Ghosn?

Since Rita was reportedly born into a relatively ordinary household in 1955 in Rayfoun, Lebanon, she has almost always known the significance of compassion, empathy, hard work, and resilience. Hence, of course, she didn’t hesitate when she got a clear opportunity in Paris, France, to follow her passion by studying pharmacy, unaware she’d soon come across fellow Lebanese Carlos Ghosn. The truth is that apart from their roots, they also shared an unequivocal taste for the card game Bridge, just for it to soon result in them falling head over heels in love in a way neither had expected.