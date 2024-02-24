Netflix’s Harlan Coben Series Run Away Starts Filming in the UK in the Fall

Harlan Coben’s Netflix thriller series ‘Run Away’ is set to commence filming in the United Kingdom in the fall of 2024. Danny Brocklehurst serves as the writer of the show and executive produces the project along with Coben, Quay Street Productions’ Nicola Shindler, and Richard Fee.

The plot revolves around Simon, who has the perfect life thanks to a loving wife and kids, the perfect job, and a beautiful home. However, when his eldest daughter Paige suddenly runs away, everything in his world falls apart. After he finally manages to locate her, she’s vulnerable and high on drugs, lost in a city park. Just as he thinks of taking her back home, he’s struck with the realization that she’s not alone. As an argument ensues, it soon escalates into unprecedented violence that once again shatters Simon’s life.

As the narrative progresses, Simon embarks on a quest once again, determined to bring his daughter back home, and is forced to enter the dangerous underworld. Deep secrets are revealed, which threaten to tear his family apart forever. ‘Run Away’ is slated to be Netflix’s tenth television adaptation of Coben’s novels, with the ninth being ‘Missing You,’ another project in the works. The cast of the series is currently under wraps.

The announcement comes after the success of Coben’s latest Netflix series ‘Fool Me Once,’ starring Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage, which garnered 61 million views globally in its first couple of weeks. Some of Coben’s other collaborations on Netflix include ‘The Stranger,’ starring Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, and Jennifer Saunders, ‘Stay Close,’ and ‘Safe,’ featuring Michael C. Hall, Amanda Abbington, and Marc Warren.

Brocklehurst and Coben have previously collaborated on all the above-mentioned projects, including ‘Fool Me Once.’ Some of Brocklehurst’s other notable works include ‘Ten Pound Poms,’ starring Warren Brown, Faye Marsay, and Michelle Keegan, and the BAFTA-nominated ‘Brassic.’ Quay Street Productions, backed by ITV Studios, is producing the series.

The United Kingdom, the series’ principal filming location, has previously served as a backdrop for Netflix’s romantic series ‘One Day,’ starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, the crime drama series ‘You,’ featuring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, and the Austin Butler-starrer Apple TV+ miniseries ‘Masters of the Air.’

