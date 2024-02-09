Harlem Season 3 Begins Filming in New York This Month

The third season of Prime Video’s comedy television series ‘Harlem’ is set to commence filming in New York this month. Tracy Oliver, who created the show, continues to head the writers’ room with Shea Vanderpoort as a director.

In season 2, Camille, after having blown up her stable career and disrupting her smooth life, is looking for ways to piece everything back together. Tye looks for ways to make meaningful conversations while going through a bad divorce. Meanwhile, Quinn looks for balance, even as she rides on the emotional roller coaster of life, as Angie searches for luck to find herself a solid footing in the world. Together, the women continue embracing the different phases of their personal and professional lives while trying to live up to big-city dreams.

The finale of the second installment left the viewers with quite a few unanswered questions. While Ian and Camille’s relationship dynamics are set to change after he cheats on her, does Jameson come in as her knight in shining armor? Angie and Michael are seen rekindling their romance, but is it for real or just a moment’s weakness? Quinn finds herself alone on a yacht, but with a realization for self-love, so does this change her perspective on what she seeks in life? The biggest question that remains unanswered from the finale is: who is pregnant? The third season is expected to address all these concerns in typical ‘Harlem’ style, humor, and dazzle.

The third installment will likely feature Grace Byers as Quinn Joseph, Meagan Good as Camille Parks, Shoniqua Shandai as Angie Wilson, Jerrie Johnson as Tye Reynolds, and Tyler Lepley as Ian Walker. Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt, Jasmine Guy as Patricia Joseph, Bevy Smith as Aunt Tammy, and Sullivan Jones as Jameson Royce may return as well. Juani Feliz (Isabela Benitez-Santiago), Jonathan Burke (Eric), and Kadeem Ali Harris (Brandon) are possibly among the returnees from the recurring cast. We can also expect fresh faces to be introduced in the upcoming season.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said, “Harlem has continued to tell outrageously hilarious stories through the perspective of these uniquely special characters. Fans can look forward to more laughs, wit, and cultural commentary from the brilliant mind of Tracy Oliver and the amazing cast, Meagan, Grace, Jerrie, and Shoniqua.”

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television in association with Paper Kite Productions. Along with Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler, and Kim Lessing serve as executive producers with Dave Becky, Britt Matt of 3 Arts, and I Am Other’s 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés. Like season 2, the third installment is set to commence shooting in New York, which previously hosted the filming of HBO’s ‘Succession,’ the teen drama ‘Euphoria,’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

