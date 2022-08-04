Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

In its third season, HBO Max’s (previously DC Universe) ‘Harley Quinn’ is setting up a conflict between the titular protagonist and Ivy, though the creators have stated that they have no plans to separate the couple anytime soon. So, whatever happens, it will end up strengthening Ivy and Harley’s relationship. In season 3 episode 4, titled ‘A Thief, A Mole, An Orgy,’ Ivy makes a breakthrough. Two-Face advises Gordon to reach out to the elites of Gotham for funding. Bruce and Selina attend a secret meeting. Frank the Plant gets abducted. And the Court of Owls makes its first appearance in the series. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

The episode begins as Ivy continues her attempt to develop the Iden serum. Toward the end of episode 2, we see Frank rising from the ashes of the blown-up former home of Harley’s crew. According to Ivy, that’s only a part of the puzzle. In his current state, Frank can only pollinate a small area, and that wouldn’t be enough to terraform Gotham. However, as she tries to find a way to increase Frank’s seed production ten-fold to solve the issue, she gets constantly distracted by other crew members, especially Harley. Irritated but not wanting to start a fight, Ivy starts claiming that Catwoman has implemented various new rules. It actually works, the noises go down, and Ivy finds her solutions. The very idea of rules predictably irks Harley, and she proceeds to destroy most of the CCTV cameras in the apartment.

After Ivy’s success, the crew goes out to celebrate. When they return, Frank is gone. As Harley has destroyed the cameras, Sy can’t tell which villain broke into the apartment. But then, Clayface finds a brooch that distinctively looks like the eyes of an owl, so they visit the Joker, who is now thriving as a family man. He gives Harley and Ivy a couple of owl masks and the code words that they need to get in, which is apparently “hoot hoot,” and sends the girls toward the Court of Owls.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode 4 Ending: What Is the Court of Owls?

Although season 3 episode 4 marks the Court of Owls’ first appearance in ‘Harley Quinn,’ this isn’t the nefarious group’s first television appearance. The Court of Owls appears in the live-action Fox series ‘Gotham’ and is set to appear in the upcoming show ‘Gotham Knights.’ The group also appears in the animated film ‘Batman vs. Robin’ (2015).

As with everything else, ‘Harley Quinn’ approaches the Court of Owl with self-aware humor. The organization is long past its glory days. It used to be Gotham’s most exclusive secret society and funded devious criminal schemes, but now, they meet for weekly meetings, where they sacrifice goat pinatas and have wild orgies. At the Court of Owls’ meeting, Ivy and Harley run into Catwoman, who is there with Bruce. It is revealed that Ivy was in a relationship with Selina about four years earlier, though it was as unequal as the one between Ivy and Kite Man.

Gordon is also at the gathering, following Two-Face’s advice. He spends the entire evening pestering Bruce about donations. He recognizes the billionaire even though the latter is wearing a mask. This is funny because this is the same man who hasn’t realized that Bruce Wayne is Batman despite the latter wearing a similar mask. Moreover, the silhouette that the owl mask creates is very much like Batman’s. But Gordon can’t still make the connection.

The comic version of the Court of Owls is predictably darker. The group was originally created by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo during their New 52 run on Batman. The Court of Owls has existed since the foundation of Gotham, though most of the population doesn’t know of their existence. Their assassins are called the Talons. Over the centuries, some known members have been R. H. Orchard, Maria Powers, and Lincoln March.

Who Took Frank the Plant?

The prevalent mystery that emerges in this episode is the sudden disappearance of Frank the Plant. Given that we see him strapped to an operating table, we can safely presume that the mutated plant isn’t there of his own volition. So, this means that someone has taken him. the only clue that Harley and Ivy have is that whoever has taken Frank has a mole in their rear.

At this point in the story, there are two people that could have done this — Two-Face or Batman. Although Two-Face seems to be focused on Gordon’s campaign, he can have an ulterior motive. Having somehow learned about Ivy’s plans, he has probably decided to use Frank for his own schemes. As for Batman, we see him in this episode attending the Court of Owls meeting in disguise. It’s possible that he has taken Frank to figure out Ivy’s plans.

