Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode 1, 2 and 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

As a character, Harleen Frances Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn, was originally created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini for their ‘Batman: The Animated Series.’ She made her debut in the 1992 episode ‘Joker’s Favor.’ Since then, she has become an immensely popular DC character. ‘Harley Quinn,’ the adult animated series, is developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. It revolves around the adventures of the titular character (Kaley Cuoco) and her best friend turned girlfriend, Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). The second season ends with Harley foiling Commissioner James Gordon’s (Christopher Meloni) plans to arrest all of Gotham’s criminals at Ivy and Kite Man’s wedding. Kite Man realizes Ivy isn’t in love with him and ends their relationship. The episode ends as Harley and Ivy share a kiss and drive off into the sunset with police cars chasing them.

As the third season begins, Harley and Ivy are still in that “honeymoon” period of their relationship. Clayface finds a way to be part of the new Thomas Wayne biopic. Nightwing returns to Gotham. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Harley Quinn Episode 1, 2, and 3 Recap

Episode 1, titled ‘Harlivy’ (a reference to the newly-minted celebrity couple name for Harley and Ivy), begins with the two protagonists celebrating their two weeks together at the Fortress of Solitude. These two weeks are covered in the comic ‘Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat. Bang! Kill.’ When Superman is informed about their presence in the fortress, the girls are forced to leave on the Invisible Jet, which they have stolen from Wonder Woman.

However, there is trouble in paradise for Harley and Ivy. They have left a long trail of violence, death, and destruction in their wake, which has made Ivy wary. Harley takes her to Iden, where Ivy unsuccessfully tried terraforming the Earth with prehistoric plants. They briefly return to Gotham to free Clayface (Alan Tudyk) and King Shark (Ron Funches) from Arkham and run into Amanda Waller, whom Harley kidnaps. However, Waller later escapes when Plastique, a member of the B team of the Suicide Squad, attacks. Although Plastique is killed, Iden is entirely destroyed in the process. Meanwhile, Gordon has decided to run for the mayoral office, with Two-Face serving as his campaign manager. Two-Face keeps true to his name when he switches sides, but then the sitting mayor is killed, and Two-Face switches back to Gordon’s corner.

In episode 2, titled ‘There’s No Ivy in Team,’ Ivy and Harley return to Gotham on the same bus as Nightwing. Later, the Bat family and Harley’s crew get stuck in a deadly puzzle game created by the Riddler and discover that they must work together if they want to get out alive. Toward the end of the episode, Ivy’s attempt to create the Iden serum goes horribly wrong, and she ends up destroying their home. However, Frank mutates due to the exposure to the serum, and now he can fly.

In episode 3, titled ‘The 83rd Annual Villy Awards,’ Harley’s crew moves into Catwoman’s apartment. A cheeky reference is made to the entire fiasco where the DC executives reportedly forbade the series creators from depicting Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman. Harley and a reluctant Ivy attend the 83rd Annual Supervillains Awards after learning they have been nominated in the Best Couple category. There, they run into their respective exes, the Joker (Tudyk) and Kite Man (Matt Oberg).

Harley Quinn Episode 3 Ending: Do Harley and Ivy Win the Villy Award for Best Couple?

Although Harley is extremely excited about the nomination, Ivy couldn’t care less. She rather prefers to stay at the apartment and work on the serum with which she intends to terraform the planet. Harley reveals that she won the award for several years with the Joker. However, he kept all the awards and even took one of his underlings instead of her one time. Seeing her enthusiasm, Ivy agrees to go. They discover that the Joker is the host, which is probably the case every year. They run into Kite Man. This is the first time Ivy and Kite Man are seeing each other since the doomed wedding. As always, Kite Man is relaxed, and it is revealed that he has a new girlfriend, Golden Glider.

Harley and Ivy’s biggest competition are the Riddler and the Clock King. Harley and Ivy ultimately win the award. However, by then, the girls have resolved their issues — at least temporarily — and left the building. As a result, the Joker gets to keep the award once more.

Is Billy Bob Thornton Dead?

Billy Bob Thornton and James Gunn voice a version of themselves in the third season of ‘Harley Quinn.’ Gunn is directing the Thomas Wayne biopic, with Thornton portraying the protagonist. Clayface auditions for the film but doesn’t get any role in front of the camera but succeeds in convincing Gunn to hire him as his chair. He approaches Thornton disguised as Gunn and invites him to Catwoman’s apartment. Although Thornton sees through his ruse, he realizes that Clayface is just another “hungry actor” and agrees to help him, but he is mauled to death by Catwoman’s pet tiger, Princess. Afterward, Clayface disguises himself as Thornton, realizing that this is the role of a lifetime.

